Whitecaps Tie Dubious Record in Loss

August 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps lost their seventh straight game of an eight-game road trip, falling by a score of 9-3 to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 7,356 fans Monday night at Parkview Field.

The "Caps lose their seventh straight game - the second time a losing streak of that duration or longer has occurred during the 2019 season. West Michigan is still winless seven games into an eight-game road trip. The loss gives them a total of 77 defeats this season - tying the franchise record for most losses in a season that occurred in 2010.

Jawuan Harris opened the bottom of the first with a long home run to right-center field to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 edge. In the second inning with runners at second and third, the TinCaps ran themselves out of a massive jam as a ground ball to second baseman Andre Lipcius by Tyler Benson with one out coincided with both Fort Wayne baserunners ended up standing on third base. Lipcius chose to throw out Benson at first before the TinCaps baserunners realized their mistake. Fort Wayne baserunner Justin Lopez took off towards the second base bag, as the throw from first baseman Zach Malis went to third. Infielder Nick Quintana's return-throw to second base was caught by infielder Wenceel Perez, but Perez was not on the second base bag, allowing Lopez to retreat safely. The next batter, Lee Solomon, delivered a two-run double.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps offense went silent, as 11 straight hitters were retired by TinCaps starter Ryan Weathers. In the sixth, Perez lined a two-run double down the left-field line before Quintana's sacrifice fly briefly tied the game. An inning later, Harris' run-scoring single gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead before Agustin Ruiz delivered two more runs with a double before scoring three more times in the eighth to help Fort Wayne win its third straight game of the series, sending West Michigan to its seventh straight loss.

Cody Tyler (3-2) entered out of the Fort Wayne bullpen to earn his third victory with a pair of scoreless innings in relief, while "Caps starter Brad Bass (3-3) tossed 6.2 frames in taking his third loss. West Michigan's record drops to 35-77 in 2019 and 14-29 in the second half. The TinCaps improve to 51-60 and 18-25 in the second-half standings.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish their eight-game road trip against the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a Tuesday matinee at Parkview Field beginning at 12:05 pm. Pitchers Wilkel Hernandez and Moises Lugo take the mound for West Michigan and Fort Wayne respectively. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:55 am.

