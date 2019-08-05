Jose Martinez placed on 7-day Injured List

August 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Jose Martinez has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to August 3rd, with a lower back strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Martinez has made 29 relief appearances for the Kernels, posting an 8-3 record, 3.21 ERA and one save. In 53.1 IP, he allowed 37 hits and 21 runs (19 earned) with 25 walks and 39 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on August 3, 2013.

A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels are in the midst of a four-game homestand that continues tonight at 6:35 PM against the Burlington Bees with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The homestand continues through Tuesday, August 6th.

Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2019

