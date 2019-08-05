Churlin Earns MWL Player of the Week Honors

BELOIT, WI - On Monday, August 5, 2019, Beloit Snappers outfielder Anthony Churlin earned Midwest League Player of the week honors. The honors were announced by the Midwest League and Churlin's first of the season and first for any Snappers player this year.

Churlin earned player of the week honors for the week of July 29th to August 4th. Churlin hit a whopping .542 batting average over that stretch in route to a 7-game hitting streak that Churlin will look to extend tonight in Clinton.

The talented, slugging outfielder also hit for some power over that stretch depositing two over the fence. Most recently, Churlin crushed a ball last night (8/4) over the right field wall for a 2- run homer that ended up being the deciding factor in Beloit's victory over Clinton.

To sum up the fantastic week for Churlin's rise to Player of the Week honors, Churlin hit for a slash of 542 /.593/ .833 in 7 games. In addition to the two homers, he went 13-for-24 with 1 2B, 9 RBI, 7 R, and 3 BB earning the well-deserved honor of top hitter in the league last week.

Churlin and the Snappers will look to continue their strong play tonight when they take on the Clinton LumberKings. Beloit will wrap up this pivotal series with second place Clinton before coming back home to open up a quick 3-game homestand with the Peoria Chiefs Wednesday.

