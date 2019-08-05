Dragons Notes for Monday

August 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Monday, August 5, 2019 l Games # 42-43 (112-113)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 6:00 p.m. (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (22-19, 62-48) at Dayton Dragons (19-22, 47-64)

Thomas Ponticelli (3-4, 5.02)/RH Alex Royalty (5-5, 4.46) vs. RH James Marinan (2-9, 5.35)/LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.09)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in a doubleheader. These are the second and third games of a four-game series.

During both games of tonight's doubleheader and during Tuesday night's game, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" process to allow fans to make cash donations to the fund. Additionally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Dragons 50/50 raffle that would normally go to the Dragons Foundation on both nights will be donated to the fund. The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund was created yesterday by the Dayton Foundation to support the loved ones of the victims in the Oregon District shootings.

The Playoff Chase: With 29 games to play, the Dragons face a four and one-half game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the current wildcard leader.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 4-1 on their current eight-game home stand. Three of the four wins have come by one run. The Dragons have outscored their opponents 20-16 in the five games, batting .280 with a 3.20 team ERA.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani is batting .323 in his last 25 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 57 games and is batting .301 with 24 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 5th in the MWL in batting average, 4th in the MWL in hits, 3rd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

Mariel Bautista has a six-game hitting streak, going 10 for 25 (.400).

Miles Gordon is 8 for 17 (.471) with a home run over his last five games.

Matt Pidich over his last 23 games: 1.55 ERA, 40.2 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 43 SO.

Since joining the Dragons, Andy Fisher has only one unearned run in 15 innings. He has allowed just three hits and no walks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 6 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County LH Zach Draper (7-2, 2.65) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.21)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.