Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2020 Schedule
August 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have unveiled their 2020 schedule. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will open next season against the Burlington Bees on Thursday, April 9 at 6:35pm. That game is the first game of a three-game homestand to begin the year.
The entire 2020 schedule with the start times for all 70 home games may be viewed as a PDF on timberrattlers.com.
The 2020 home schedule breakdown by month is: Ten games in April, fifteen games in May, ten games in June, fifteen games in July, seventeen games in August, and three games in September.
The 2020 home schedule breakdown by day is: Nine games on Sunday, eight games on Monday, nine games on Tuesday, ten games on Wednesday, twelve games on Thursday, twelve games on Friday, and ten games on Saturday.
In a scheduling quirk, the Timber Rattlers final home game of the first half is on Sunday, June 14 and their first home game of the second half is on Thursday, July 2.
Full Season and Half-Season ticket packages for 2020 are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152. Seven-game and ten-game packages are also available.
The Timber Rattlers will announce their entire promotional calendar with fireworks, giveaways, and specialty nights in February, 2020. However, keep your eyes on timberrattlers.com for announcements of bobblehead packages, Christmas packages, and more special ticket offers for the 2020 season.
