Dragons to Accept Donations Tonight, Tomorrow for Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will be accepting donations to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at games tonight and Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field.

During both games of tonight's doubleheader and during Tuesday night's game, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" process to allow fans to make cash donations to the fund. Additionally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Dragons 50/50 raffle that would normally go to the Dragons Foundation on both nights will be donated to the fund.

The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund was created yesterday by the Dayton Foundation to support the loved ones of the victims in the Oregon District shootings.

The Dayton Community Blood Bank will be on the plaza at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday night to make appointments for those wishing to donate blood. They will not be accepting blood donations on Tuesday night but will schedule appointments and provide important information to fans.

The Dragons will honor the victims in a pre-game ceremony prior to the second game of tonight's doubleheader. Tonight's first game will start at 6:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Both games tonight will be seven-inning games. Tuesday's game will start at 7:00 p.m.

