TinCaps Game Notes: April 15 at Dayton (Game 12)

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-4) @ Dayton Dragons (3-7)

RHP Angel Acevedo vs. LHP Jacob Heatherly

Monday, April 15 - Fifth Third Field (Dayton, OH) - 7:00 PM (Game 12 / 140)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

BOWLING GREEN SERIES RECAP: The TinCaps took only 1 out of 3 in BG. On Friday night, Fort Wayne saw a 2-0 lead slip away in a 5-2 setback. Saturday night's game was suspended in the top of the 4th inning due to rain. Play resumed Sunday and the 'Caps came out on top, 6-0, led by a Michael Curry 3-run homer in his team debut. In the 7-inning finale yesterday, the TinCaps led 1-0 thanks to an Xavier Edwards sac fly in the 3rd. The Hot Rods tied it with an unearned run in the 5th and sprung ahead in the 6th. Down to their final out in the 7th, Jawuan Harris hit a dramatic, game-tying solo homer to even the game, 2-2. But in the 8th (technically an extra inning), Fort Wayne managed only a run while Bowling Green put up a pair to win, 4-3.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier. Robinson visited Fort Wayne on multiple occasions, including Jan. 20, 1955, when he spoke at (now defunct) Central Catholic High School. Robinson returned in July 1962 for Wildcat Baseball League's "Progress Day" at McMillen Park. There, Robinson was accompanied by Ted Williams, Bob Feller, and Carl Erskine. Robinson spoke to kids in the crowd and paid tribute to Dale "Mr. Mac" McMillen, who founded Wildcat.

GREAT START: At 7-4, the TinCaps are off to their best start through 11 games since 2016, when they were also 7-4 at this point. The 'Caps are tied with Burling and Kane County for the 2nd best record in the MWL, a half-game behind Lake County (7-3). Fort Wayne's best start in franchise history came in 2009 when the TinCaps began the year 10-0.

ROSTER MOVES: Lefty reliever Hazahel Quijada has been placed on the Injured List after leaving his appearance Sunday with elbow discomfort. Right-handed pitcher Adrian Martinez has been added to the roster from Extended.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs scored with 60, averaging 5.4 per game.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for the league lead in Runs (10), 2nd in Stolen Bases (6) & tied for 3rd in Hits (14)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 9th in Hits (12)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 4th in Doubles (4)... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for 4th in Runs (9)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is 2nd in RBIs (11) & tied for 4th in Home Runs (2)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 6th in Runs (8)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 7th in Hits (13) & 4th in Doubles (4)... Lefty Ryan Weathers ranks 2nd in Strikeouts (17)... Lefty Joey Cantillo is tied for 8th in Strikeouts (14)... Righty Gabe Mosser is 2nd in WHIP (0.50).

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. His win total now stands at 201. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2019

