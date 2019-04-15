Gridley and Cohen Propel Snappers to 3-0 Win

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a final score of 3-0 Monday night behind a strong pitching effort. Ryan Gridley paced the offense going 3 for 4 with a 2B, 2-Run Homer, 2 R, and 3 of the Snappers 4 hits in the ballgame. Chase Cohen got the start for the Snappers and found himself in a pitchers duel to start the night.

Cohen threw up 6 zeros on the scoreboard tonight stifling Timber Rattlers hitters all night long. Cohen's counterpart, southpaw Scott Sunitsch for Wisconsin, threw a very strong ballgame only surrendering 1 run, which ended up being unearned. Sunitsch will end up getting the loss after going 6 innings with 2 strikeouts only giving up 2 hits.

The Snappers struck first late in the sixth inning after Ryan Gridley laced a double over the head of Timber Rattlers centerfielder, Jesus Lujano, giving the Snappers a golden scoring opportunity they had not seen since the first.

The Snappers did not waste this opportunity, as Nick Ward hit a hard hit groundball to second baseman Antonio Piñero who wiffed on the ball allowing Gridley to score all the way from second providing the Snappers their first lead of the game.

That one run was all Cohen would need throwing 6 strong innings of scoreless baseball, striking out 6 and leaving the game up 1-0 in line for the win.

In the seventh, the Snappers would turn the ball over to the bullpen who would slam the door shut securing Beloit's victory. Wandisson Charles would be first out of the bullpen and was magnificent working out of a jam by punching out the last two batters of the inning to keep the score in favor of the Snappers.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Gridley would strike again, this time hitting a 2-run homer that is still going. After a Logan Farrar single and a stolen base to start the inning, Gridley would then touch them all after depositing a ball over the left field wall for the Snappers first home run at home, but more importantly, providing Beloit a 3-0 cushion.

In the eighth, the Snappers would turn the ball over to Eric Marinez who pitched fantastic for Beloit earning the two inning save. Mariñez struck out three hitters, while only allowing 2 baserunners in route to the victory for the Snappers and snapping their four-game losing skid. Lastly, Cobie Vance extended his on-base streak to an even 10 games after walking in his first AB of the evening. page 2 of 2

The Beloit Snappers will be back in action tomorrow evening at 6:30 looking to secure the series win against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Pohlman Field.

The Beloit Snappers will be back in action tomorrow evening at 6:30 looking to secure the series win against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Pohlman Field.

Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2019

