Loons Receive 2018 'Fields of Excellence' Award

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - Pioneer© Athletics announced Monday that Great Lakes Loons have been selected as a winner of the 2018 Fields of Excellence© Award. As a winner, the Loons will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at the ballpark.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Pioneer Athletics," head groundskeeper Kelly Rensel said. "The crew here works tirelessly to make the playing surface top-notch and they deserve all the credit for this. Their hard work has paid off and will continue to do so."

Pioneer understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated. The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored over 1102 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.

Colleges, universities, high schools and parks & recreation departments from all over the United States submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their institution's detailed athletic field maintenance program. A rigorous judging process yielded 91 winners from a large pool of applicants, with two athletic fields randomly selected as Scholarship Winners.

Pioneer© is the nation's leading manufacturer of athletic field marking paint and equipment. Designed for durability and dependability, Pioneer's line-up of natural and synthetic field paints, antimicrobial coatings, striping machines, high-quality stencils and athletic accessories are used by over 22,000 high schools, colleges and professional athletic organizations throughout North America.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

