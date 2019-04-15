Bees Take Series Finale over Cedar Rapids

Catcher Alex Olmeda went 2 for 3, including a grand slam, Sunday afternoon as the Bees trounced Cedar Rapids 6-2. Francisco Del Valle opened the top of the second with a double. He was followed by a walk to Nonie Williams, a wild pitch, and a walk to Gleyvin Pineda. That set the stage for Olmeda to launch an 0-1 bomb to left.

The Bees were up 4-0 and never looked back. In the fourth they drew two more walks before D.C. Arendas was hit by a pitch. Both free passes scored, as Michael Stefanic singled, and Livan Soto hit a sacrifice fly.

Kyle Tyler threw five innings in his second start, earning his first win on three this, two walks, and two strikeouts. Connor Higgins gave the Bees two scoreless no bit innings.

