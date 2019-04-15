Lugnuts to Hold Easter Egg Helicopter Drop this Saturday

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - Have you ever seen 5,000 plastic candy-filled Easter Eggs fall from a helicopter before? This Saturday, April 20th, you'll get your chance!

The Lansing Lugnuts will be holding an Easter Egg Helicopter Drop this Saturday: Gates open at 11 a.m., with the eggs falling from the sky at 12:00 noon onto Jackson Field, and all kids in attendance invited to gather as many eggs/candy as they can manage.

Afterward, the Lugnuts will play the Dayton Dragons, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

"This is such a great experience for families a day before Easter," said Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons, who will be among the egg-dropping brigade flying above in the helicopter.

Added Parsons, "Bring your kids, bring your kids' friends, and enjoy a Saturday afternoon you'll never forget."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2019

Lugnuts to Hold Easter Egg Helicopter Drop this Saturday - Lansing Lugnuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.