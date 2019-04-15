Dragons President Robert Murphy to be Inducted into DBJ Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame

Dayton, Ohio - Robert Murphy, President & General Manager of the Dayton Dragons since the organization's inception in 1999, has been selected for induction into the Dayton Business Journal Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame.

According to the Dayton Business Journal, induction in the Hall of Fame is the highest honor in the Forty Under 40 program. Of the more than 800 Forty Under 40 winners, only 23 have previously been inducted into the Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame.

Past Hall of Fame inductees have included Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted; Congressman Mike Turner; Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley; Mike Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation; Todd Duplain, Angela Fronista, Cathy Ponitz, Dan Meixner, Shannon Isom, Dan Foley, Vicki Giambrone, Scott McGohan, Jerad Barnett, Amol Soin, Chris Wire, Jeff Hoagland, Madeline Iseli, Vishal Soin, J.P. Nauseef, Jenell Ross, and Joey Williams.

"The Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame represents some of the finest of our prestigious alumni," said Don Baker, market president and publisher of the Dayton Business Journal. "The business leaders being inducted this year have continued to leave their mark on the Dayton community both through their career success and by helping to make the community a better place overall."

Under Murphy's direction, the Dayton Dragons organization has achieved unprecedented success in attendance totals over the franchise's 20 seasons. The Dragons hold the all-time record for consecutive sold-out dates (1,320 entering Monday night's game). The Dragons first 19 seasons represent the top 19 single-season attendance totals ever recorded by a Single-A club in Minor League Baseball history. Murphy was named the Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year following the 2018 season by Baseball America.

"I am always very proud to represent the Dayton Dragons organization," said Murphy. "We have worked hard to be a difference maker for our community in many ways, from supporting area non-profits to supporting the military as well as making an impact economically on our city and region. I am appreciative of the Dayton Business Journal and all that they do to support the Dayton business community. Thank you."

Murphy was named as a DBJ Forty Under 40 honoree after the Dragons first season in 2000.

