Gabriel Maciel activated from 7-day Injured List

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that OF Gabriel Maciel has been activated from the 7-day injured list and OF Jean Carlos Arias has been assigned to Elizabethton. Jeremy Zoll, Twins Director of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

The Twins acquired Maciel in a trade with Arizona on July 27, 2018. He played in 30 games for the Kernels last season, batting .263 (31-118) with 2 HR and 7 RBI.

Arias played in five games for the Kernels this season, batting .158 (3-19) with a HR and 5 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in 2014.

Maciel is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Quad Cities. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels begin a three-game 'road' series with Quad Cities tonight at Perfect Game Field at 6:35 PM. The series was moved to Cedar Rapids due to river flooding in Davenport and the Kernels will be the road team for all three games.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.