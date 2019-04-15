Dragons Community All-Stars Program "Honoring Dayton's Best"

Dayton, Ohio - The Dragons will honor YOUmedia Springfield during the unique "Community All-Stars" program on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. when the Dayton Dragons take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Fifth Third Field.

Prior to the game that night, YOUmedia Springfield students will be sharing their unique artwork on the plaza for fans to check out. In addition, YOUmedia Springfield students will participate in a job shadowing opportunity in the Dragons press box, control room, and TV production room. Students will get the chance to receive experiential learning from Dragons creative staff members during the 4th and 5th innings.

The Dayton community is a great place to live, work, and play. But what makes Dayton truly great are the people who do incredible things each and every day to make our community a special place to call home. Throughout the season, the Dragons, Vectren, and Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor five "All-Stars" with a special inning break tribute in recognition of their service.

YOUmedia Springfield: "Inspiring Creativity in Today's Youth"

As a kickstart to Springfield's revitalization, YOUmedia Springfield found residency in the 70-year-old former South High School building which had been sitting vacant. This nationwide program was originally launched through the Chicago Public Library. After much success in Illinois, Springfield City Schools believed the same results would apply here in the Miami Valley.

YOUmedia grounds itself in the term HOMAGO (Hang Out. Mess Around. Geek Out.) As a part of their three-step process, YOUmedia provides an after-school facility for friends to hang out. As kids spend time with their friends, technology and trade-driven activities are available for kids to mess around with. These interest-driven learning experiences are meant to grow confidence in adolescents in hopes that the projects motivate them to geek out.

Richard Thompson, YOUmedia Coordinator, believes an atmosphere like this for kids is extremely important. "YOUmedia provides a safe space for Clark County high schoolers, and it also allows these kids to take ownership of the projects they work on... ownership they may not be able to find elsewhere."

All the experiences that are available are mentor-supported which is a large factor to YOUmedia's atmosphere. Students are given the opportunity to develop skills through hands-on real-world experience with mentor experts guiding them every step of the way. In 2017, award-winning local artist, John Legend, even mentored four music production students at YOUMedia Springfield. John Legend has also donated funds to renovate and expand The Dome in Springfield.

With receiving 10,000 visits a year, their impact on the community is unmatched. As a hub for creation of our future workforce, many success stories have come as a result of YOUmedia. Their alumni have gone on to work as city employees, scholarship recipients to universities, and accomplished professionals in the workplace.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program is made possible by the generous support of Vectren and Flying Ace Express Car Wash. For more information or to nominate an All-Star in your life, visit www.daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

