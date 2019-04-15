Cabbage Homers Late in Loss to Quad Cities

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Trey Cabbage launched a ninth-inning home run Monday to help the Cedar Rapids Kernels avoid a shutout Monday while dropping a 7-2 decision to the Quad Cities River Bandits at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The River Bandits (7-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in a three-game home series that is being played in Cedar Rapids due to flooding around Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.

The Quad Cities defense recorded 19 consecutive outs during the early scoring drought for Cedar Rapids (4-8). Shawn Dubin (1-0) faced the minimum over six shutout innings and recorded a game-high seven strikeouts to earn the victory. Jojanse Torres posted a scoreless seventh inning within his stateside debut, and Willy Collado added a shutout frame in the eighth.

Enmanuel Valdez powered the River Bandits to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. After a one-out double by Jeremy Pena, Valdez belted a two-run homer to left field for his team-high second blast this season.

Quad Cities padded the lead with more offense in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Jonathan Lacroix drove in Valdez on an RBI single during the fifth. Marty Costes led off the sixth with a solo shot, and Trey Dawson delivered a run-scoring single that plated Ross Adolph. Lacroix tripled during the seventh to bring in Valdez and later scored on a single by Costes.

Cabbage put Cedar Rapids on the scoreboard within the top of the ninth. Gabe Snyder drew a leadoff walk and stayed at first base during a strikeout before Cabbage came to the plate. Cabbage drove a two-run blast over the center-field wall that sliced the deficit to 7-2. He went 2-of-4 in the contest featuring his third round-tripper of the year, and he secured a personal-best 10-game on-base streak.

Luis Rijo (0-2) surrendered five runs including three earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched and took the loss Monday. Rijo's appearance was also the longest start by any Kernels pitcher in 2019.

This three-game series continues Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Blayne Enlow (1-1, 9.00) scheduled to start against River Bandits right-hander Austin Hansen (1-0, 0.00). Broadcast coverage will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Tuesday's contest as part of this special series with the Kernels playing as the visiting team in their home ballpark.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

