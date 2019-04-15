Dragons Notes for Monday

April 15, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Monday, April 15, 2019 l Game # 11

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-4) at Dayton Dragons (3-7)

RH Angel Acevedo (0-0, 2.57) vs. LH Jacob Heatherly (0-1, 12.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a three-game set. Season Series: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 0 (all in Fort Wayne). Dragons on Current Home Stand: 1-1.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton and Lake County were suspended by rain with the game scoreless in the top of the second inning. The game will resume during Lake County's next visit to Dayton, May 20-23. Exact date and time is still to be determined. Fans with tickets to yesterday's game should contact the Dragons for exchange options.

Individual Notes

Shard Munroe is batting .400 (8 for 20) over his last six games to raise his season's average to .348, which ranks 12th in the MWL. He is 19th in slugging percentage at .478.

Michael Siani is 5 for 11 (.455) over his last three games. He has stolen five bases in the last three games. On Thursday in Fort Wayne, he became the first Dragons player since Jose Siri in 2017 to steal three bases in one game. He is the Midwest League leader in steals with seven, one more than Fort Wayne's Xavier Edwards.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus has pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing only two runners past first base. He is among eight pitchers in the league who have not allowed an earned run as an ERA qualifier (0.8 innings per team's total games). He is tied for fourth in the league in opponent's batting average at .125 and eighth in WHIP at 0.70.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 16 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.64) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 17 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Efrain Contreras (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 5.00)

Thursday, April 18 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-1, 1.17) at Lansing RH Cobi Johnson (0-0, 1.00)

Friday, April 19 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) at Lansing RH Josh Winckowski

Saturday, April 20 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacob Heatherly at Lansing RH Joey Murray

