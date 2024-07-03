Timbers Recall Forward Tega Ikoba from Loan with Indy Eleven

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have recalled forward Tega Ikoba from his loan with USL side Indy Eleven, the club announced today. Ikoba will be available for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Ikoba joined the Timbers ahead of the 2022 season, becoming the fourth MLS Homegrown in club history. The 20-year-old forward has scored one goal in six appearances (104 minutes played) for the Timbers since making his MLS debut in May 2022. With his first-career MLS goal against Atlanta United on March 18, 2023, Ikoba became the youngest goal scorer in club history at 19 years and 216 days old, as well as the first Portland academy product to score in an MLS match.

In MLS NEXT Pro competition, Ikoba has tallied six goals in 35 appearances (22 starts) for Timbers2. While on loan with Indy Eleven, he scored one goal in 11 matches (four starts) for the USL Championship side.

Next up, the Timbers will face FC Dallas away on Thursday, July 4, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific)Ã¢â¬Â¯with a broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

