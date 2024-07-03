Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Soldier Field to face Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night, falling 4-3. In the 30th minute, Maren Haile-Selassie opened up the scoring for Chicago. The Union responded in the 38th minute when forward Chris Donovan netted his second career MLS goal. In stoppage time of the first half, midfielder Daniel Gazdag converted a penalty kick to give the Union the lead. With the goal, Gazdag became the Union's all-time leading goal scorer in MLS play surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux. In the second half, Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn extended the Union's lead in the 49th minute, scoring his third goal of the MLS season. Chicago responded in the 82nd minute when Hugo Cuypers found the back of the net. Chicago equalized in the 89th minute with a goal by Gastón Giménez before taking the lead in stoppage time with a goal by Hugo Cuypers.
The Union return to Subaru Park to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 6 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Chicago Fire FC 4 - Philadelphia Union 3
Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Abdou Ndiaye
AR1: Chris Elliott
AR2: Jason White
4TH: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Jeremy Kieso
Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie 30'
PHI - Chris Donovan (Flach) 38'
PHI - Daniel Gazdag (PK) 45'+7'
PHI - Jack McGylnn (Gazdag, Donovan) 49'
CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Mueller, Haile-Selassie) 82'
CHI - Gastón Giménez (Czichos, Herbers) 89'
CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Haile-Selassie, Gutiérrez) 90'+2'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CHI - Wyatt Omsberg (caution) 4'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 32'
CHI - Chris Brady (caution) 45'+7'
PHI - Daniel Gazdag (caution) 54'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Oliver Semmle; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jesus Bueno, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Daniel Gazdag; Chris Donovan (Jeremy Rafanello 76'), Quinn Sullivan.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Olwethu Makhanya, CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson.
Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Arnaud Souquet, Wyatt Omsberg, Rafael Czichos, Jonathan Dean (Chris Mueller 46'), Fabian Herbers, Brian Gutiérrez (Mauricio Pineda 90'+4'), Kellyn Acosta (Tom Barlow 77'), Allan Arigoni (Gastón Giménez 65'), Maren Haile-Selassie, Hugo Cuypers (Georgios Koutsias 90'+4').
Substitutes not used: Spencer Richey; Javier Casas, Diego Konincks, David Poreba.
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder Daniel Gazdag became the all-time leading scorer in MLS play for the Union after scoring his 51st career goal versus Chicago, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux.
Forward Chris Donovan scored his first goal of the season.
The Union return to Subaru Park to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 6 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024
- San Jose drops midweek road contest - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-2 on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Falls 3-1 at Home Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Revolution Defeat Atlanta United FC, 2-1, on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Suffers Late Heartbreak Against Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Earns 2-0 Win Over CF Montréal - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Starting Lineups: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC (July 3) - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Galaxy on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Set to Host 28th Annual 4th of July Match against I-70 Rival Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Updated Kick off Time for July 13 Match against Real Salt Lake at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Pair of Young Reds to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announces Executive Leadership Team Enhancements - Toronto FC
- Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Timbers Recall Forward Tega Ikoba from Loan with Indy Eleven - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba and Diego Konincks to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Injury Report: One out vs. Montréal - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Michael Wentzel from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Appoints U.S. Men's National Team Assistant Coach B.J. Callaghan as Head Coach - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Forward Julian Carranza to Feyenoord Rotterdam