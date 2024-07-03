Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Soldier Field to face Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night, falling 4-3. In the 30th minute, Maren Haile-Selassie opened up the scoring for Chicago. The Union responded in the 38th minute when forward Chris Donovan netted his second career MLS goal. In stoppage time of the first half, midfielder Daniel Gazdag converted a penalty kick to give the Union the lead. With the goal, Gazdag became the Union's all-time leading goal scorer in MLS play surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux. In the second half, Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn extended the Union's lead in the 49th minute, scoring his third goal of the MLS season. Chicago responded in the 82nd minute when Hugo Cuypers found the back of the net. Chicago equalized in the 89th minute with a goal by Gastón Giménez before taking the lead in stoppage time with a goal by Hugo Cuypers.

Chicago Fire FC 4 - Philadelphia Union 3

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Abdou Ndiaye

AR1: Chris Elliott

AR2: Jason White

4TH: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jeremy Kieso

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie 30'

PHI - Chris Donovan (Flach) 38'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (PK) 45'+7'

PHI - Jack McGylnn (Gazdag, Donovan) 49'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Mueller, Haile-Selassie) 82'

CHI - Gastón Giménez (Czichos, Herbers) 89'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Haile-Selassie, Gutiérrez) 90'+2'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CHI - Wyatt Omsberg (caution) 4'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 32'

CHI - Chris Brady (caution) 45'+7'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (caution) 54'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Oliver Semmle; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jesus Bueno, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Daniel Gazdag; Chris Donovan (Jeremy Rafanello 76'), Quinn Sullivan.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Olwethu Makhanya, CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson.

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Arnaud Souquet, Wyatt Omsberg, Rafael Czichos, Jonathan Dean (Chris Mueller 46'), Fabian Herbers, Brian Gutiérrez (Mauricio Pineda 90'+4'), Kellyn Acosta (Tom Barlow 77'), Allan Arigoni (Gastón Giménez 65'), Maren Haile-Selassie, Hugo Cuypers (Georgios Koutsias 90'+4').

Substitutes not used: Spencer Richey; Javier Casas, Diego Konincks, David Poreba.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag became the all-time leading scorer in MLS play for the Union after scoring his 51st career goal versus Chicago, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux.

Forward Chris Donovan scored his first goal of the season.

The Union return to Subaru Park to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 6 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

