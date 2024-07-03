New York City FC Earns 2-0 Win Over CF Montréal

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







On Wednesday, New York City FC recorded a 2-0 win against CF Montréal in Queens. City took a 9th-minute lead through Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez. They would double that advantage in the 56th minute with Martínez's second goal of the evening. That would be enough to hand City all three points and stretch their winning run to two games.

Match Recap

New York City spent Wednesday evening in the World's Borough as they took on CF Montréal at Citi Field.

City were aiming for back-to-back wins on home soil after Friday's 4-2 success against Orlando City SC, with Montréal also coming into the game fresh off a 4-2 win of their own against the Philadelphia Union.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made one change to Friday's starting XI, with the injured Malachi Jones replaced by Maxi Moralez. The Boys in Blue started the brighter of the two teams and were rewarded with the lead in the 9th minute through Alonso Martínez.

The move was started after Hannes Wolf pounced on a loose pass deep in Montréal's half and played a first-time through ball to Martínez. The Costa Rican took one touch to settle the ball before smashing it into the back of the net.

At the other end, Matt Freese was called into action in the 19th minute after Montréal's Kwadwo Opoku found space on the left-hand side of the box. The forward was able to get a shot away but was denied by a brilliant starfish save from Freese.

City would be forced into a first-half change after Moralez unfortunately pulled up with an injury in the 22nd minute. Waiting in the wings to step in for him was fellow countryman Agustín Ojeda.

Montréal appeared to be focusing their attacks down City's left during the first half, which almost paid off for them in the 33rd minute after an overload down that flank culminated with the ball being pulled back to Josef Martínez, but his effort lacked the bend required to trouble Freese.

In response, a delightful through ball by Keaton Parks to Martínez orchestrated a 3v2 opportunity for New York City, with Martínez spraying the ball wide to the onrushing Ojeda. Unfortunately, the tricky winger appeared to lose his balance and saw an attempted pass across the box skew behind for a goal kick.

With the first half almost over Martínez was handed the perfect opportunity to double his tally for the evening after Rodríguez played him through on goal - the Costa Rican's strike flashing just past the post, much to his frustration.

The second period saw one change for City as Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Birk Risa at the back.

City started the second half in the ascendancy, and in the 53rd minute, a beautiful team move involving Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Wolf, finished with the Austrian pulling the ball back to Martínez in the box. The forward was able to connect with the ball but could not put his effort on target.

Martínez would not be denied minutes later, however, as he and Wolf combined once again to double City's lead - the Austrian's delightful dinked pass in behind allowing Martínez to volley the ball home in style.

Two almost became three two minutes later when Parks slid a precise pass to Ojeda that put him through 1-on-1. The forward did well to open his body and try to curl it around the goalkeeper but was denied by a good save.

Wolf was eager to add his name to the scoresheet and came close in the 68th minute after a dazzling 30-yard run took him into the penalty area. The forward was able to get off a shot from close range but saw goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois save his effort.

City's defensive resolve was still being tested at the other end - forcing Tanasijevic into an inch-perfect tackle to deny Opoku a certain goal. In the 72nd minute, Cushing turned to his bench to introduce Andrés Perea and Julián Fernández in place of Parks and Wolf.

The hosts were eager to score a third before the night was over and Kevin O'Toole came close in the 76th minute after a corner made its way to him on the edge of the box. The defender's rising drive with his right foot looked destined for the net before a fingertip save from Sirois.

Cushing would make a further change in the 88th minute as Mounsef Bakrar replaced Martínez. That would be the final act of note on the night and confirmed a 2-0 victory for City against CF Montréal.

How We Lined Up

Player of the Match

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Austin FC on Saturday July 6. Kickoff at Q2 Stadium is set for 8:30PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.