LAFC Faces Galaxy on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face its crosstown rivals, the Galaxy, on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
LAFC is in first place in the Western Conference and looking to extend its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 games across all competitions. The July 4th rivalry matchup is the second meeting between LAFC and Galaxy this season, with the Black & Gold taking a 2-1 victory on April 6 at BMO Stadium.
Thursday's contest marks the second time that the Black & Gold will face off against the Galaxy on the 4th of July at the Rose Bowl Stadium, with the Galaxy winning 2-1 in 2023.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Galaxy
Kickoff: July 4 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
