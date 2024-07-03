CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
NEW YORK - In a mid-week visit to the Big Apple, CF Montréal fell 2-0 to New York City FC on Wednesday evening at Citi Field.
Alonso Martínez gave the New Yorkers an early lead in the 9th minute with a strike from inside the box.
The Pigeons doubled their lead when Martínez completed his brace in the 56th minute.
CF Montréal's next game is on Saturday as it will host the Vancouver Whitecaps in an all-Canadian matchup at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
MATCH NOTES
- Nathan Saliba played his 40th game with CF Montréal in MLS. The Quebecer becomes the 6th homegrown player to reach this milestone.
-Lassi Lappalainen played his 96th game with CF Montréal in MLS. He passed Andrés Romero in 10th place in Club history (for field players).
Postgame comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Jonathan Sirois and Nathan Saliba are available here.
LAURENT COURTOIS
"Overall, I thought the guys alternated confidence and cohesion to get the ball out. I think that on a small pitch like this, against this team, they still managed to get the ball out in interesting ways. We lacked inspiration in the final third, where the forward pass takes you into an assist zone. I found the guys coherent in certain phases of the game, but a bit lacking in the final touch in front of the box. I've also sensed moments of control from the guys, apart from when we shoot ourselves in the foot when we give a transition like that and get six players eliminated. These are the things we talked about, worked on and failed to apply in the second half."
JONATHAN SIROIS
"Today was a bit harder for our guys up top to find each other and combine. I think one of our strengths, and we saw it against Philadelphia, is finding our forwards in pockets, either in between the centrebacks and the midfielders or sometimes in behind where they have time to really express and have the liberty to go on and take defenders. I think that today, sometimes it was just not on the same page in terms of what we wanted to do or sometimes it was just execution that was lacking. I think there's days like that and it's on us, the whole team, to find solutions together but unfortunately, we haven't. Yes, we created chances but I think too few and that's why today we didn't score."
NATHAN SALIBA
"I think we're in a good spot at half-time, even if they have a one-goal lead. In the second half, we need to be more lucid on certain simple passes, me first, and not miss. These are things that need to be worked on, whether it's cohesion with the forwards or everyone working together. Of course, it's a shame to lose this match. The conditions weren't easy, that's for sure, but it's still a defeat and it's hard on morale. But we can't get stuck on it because we're playing in three days' time and we have three points to pick up."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024
- CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Suffers Late Heartbreak Against Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Earns 2-0 Win Over CF Montréal - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Starting Lineups: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC (July 3) - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Galaxy on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Set to Host 28th Annual 4th of July Match against I-70 Rival Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Updated Kick off Time for July 13 Match against Real Salt Lake at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Pair of Young Reds to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announces Executive Leadership Team Enhancements - Toronto FC
- Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Timbers Recall Forward Tega Ikoba from Loan with Indy Eleven - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba and Diego Konincks to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Injury Report: One out vs. Montréal - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Michael Wentzel from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Appoints U.S. Men's National Team Assistant Coach B.J. Callaghan as Head Coach - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0
- CF Montréal Visits New York City FC this Wednesday
- New Age Categories for CF Montréal Men's Academy Teams
- Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game
- Mathieu Choinière Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game