Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at New England Revolution
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Atlanta United fell 2-1 Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Giacomo Vrioni scored a first half brace for the hosts. Atlanta's second-half comeback fell short after Daniel Ríos scored his fourth goal of the season to cut into the lead late.
Atlanta had the first scoring opportunity of the match in the second minute when Caleb Wiley played a low cross to the center of the box to Xande Silva, however the forward's shot was deflected over the crossbar.
New England opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Vrioni. DeJuan Jones played the ball into space down the left side for Vrioni who dribbled toward goal and split a pair of Atlanta defenders before firing a left-footed shot inside the near post.
The hosts doubled the lead in the final minutes of the first half. Vrioni scored his second of the night in the 44th minute, finishing a cross from Noel Buck at the back post with a left-footed volley into the top corner.
Atlanta created a pair of chances in first-half stoppage time. Bartosz Slisz made a driving run down the center of the field and hit a powerful right-footed strike on target to force a diving save from Aljaz Ivacic. On the ensuing corner, the ball bounced to Jay Fortune in the box who's volley forced another impressive save from Ivacic to keep the match 2-0 at the break.
In the second half, Atlanta continued to press for a goal and created another good scoring chance in the 67th minute. After a quickly taken corner kick, Wiley picked his head up and found an unmarked Luis Abram in the center of the penalty box, however the center back's header was off target. In the 73rd minute, Silva led a counter attack and played Wiley down the left wing. Wiley took a few touches and fired a left-footed shot that Ivacic was able to touch off the crossbar and out for a corner.
After coming on as a second-half substitute late in the match, Ronald Hernández made an instant impact. He delivered a cross to the back post as the clock struck 90 minutes towards Ríos. The striker outmuscled his defender and headed the ball into the net for his fourth goal of the year and Hernández's first assist of the season.
Atlanta United (6-9-6, 24 points) returns to action Saturday, July 6 when it travels to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 20-12 Atlanta
Shots on target: 7-5 Atlanta
Corner kicks: 12-3 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 7-5 Atlanta
xG: 1.9 - 1.1 Atlanta
Possession: 54-46 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 89-83 Atlanta
Scoring
NE - Giacomo Vrioni (DeJuan Jones) 11'
NE - Giacomo Vrioni (Noel Buck) 45'
ATL - Daniel Ríos (Ronald Hernández) 90'+1'
Disciplinary
ATL - Stian Gregersen 37' Notes
Daniel Ríos scored his fourth goal of the season.
Ronald Hernández recorded his first assist of the season.
Luis Abram and Saba Lobjanidze returned to the team following Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2024.
Stian Gregersen picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for Atlanta's next match at Real Salt Lake.
Attendance: 20,171
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Caleb Wiley
D: Luis Abram
D: Derrick Williams (Tyler Wolff - 80')
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Brooks Lennon (Ronald Hernández - 90')
M: Tristan Muyumba (Saba Lobjanidze - 62')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Jay Fortune
F: Xande Silva (Nick Firmino - 90')
F: Daniel Ríos
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Noah Cobb
Dax McCarty
Efrain Morales
Luke Brennan NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP
GK: Aljaz Ivacic
D: Xavier Arreaga (Dave Romney - 82')
D: Henry Kessler
D: Nick Lima (Brandon Bye - 67')
D: DeJuan Jones
M: Matthew Polster (c)
M: Ian Harkes (Jonathan Mensah - 82')
M: Noel Buck
M: Esmir Bajraktarevic
F: Giacomo Vrioni
F: Dylan Borrero (Andrew Farrell - 62')
Substitutes not used:
Henrich Ravas
Bobby Wood
Jack Panayotou
Thomas McNamara
Ryan Spaulding
OFFICIALS
Jair Marrufo (referee), Ian McKay (assistant), Matthew Nelson (assistant), Guido Gonzales Jr. (fourth), Daniel Radford (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024
- San Jose drops midweek road contest - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-2 on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Falls 3-1 at Home Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Revolution Defeat Atlanta United FC, 2-1, on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Suffers Late Heartbreak Against Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Earns 2-0 Win Over CF Montréal - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Starting Lineups: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC (July 3) - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Galaxy on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Set to Host 28th Annual 4th of July Match against I-70 Rival Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Updated Kick off Time for July 13 Match against Real Salt Lake at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Pair of Young Reds to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announces Executive Leadership Team Enhancements - Toronto FC
- Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Timbers Recall Forward Tega Ikoba from Loan with Indy Eleven - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba and Diego Konincks to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Injury Report: One out vs. Montréal - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Michael Wentzel from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Appoints U.S. Men's National Team Assistant Coach B.J. Callaghan as Head Coach - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.