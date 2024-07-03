Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at New England Revolution

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Atlanta United fell 2-1 Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Giacomo Vrioni scored a first half brace for the hosts. Atlanta's second-half comeback fell short after Daniel Ríos scored his fourth goal of the season to cut into the lead late.

Atlanta had the first scoring opportunity of the match in the second minute when Caleb Wiley played a low cross to the center of the box to Xande Silva, however the forward's shot was deflected over the crossbar.

New England opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Vrioni. DeJuan Jones played the ball into space down the left side for Vrioni who dribbled toward goal and split a pair of Atlanta defenders before firing a left-footed shot inside the near post.

The hosts doubled the lead in the final minutes of the first half. Vrioni scored his second of the night in the 44th minute, finishing a cross from Noel Buck at the back post with a left-footed volley into the top corner.

Atlanta created a pair of chances in first-half stoppage time. Bartosz Slisz made a driving run down the center of the field and hit a powerful right-footed strike on target to force a diving save from Aljaz Ivacic. On the ensuing corner, the ball bounced to Jay Fortune in the box who's volley forced another impressive save from Ivacic to keep the match 2-0 at the break.

In the second half, Atlanta continued to press for a goal and created another good scoring chance in the 67th minute. After a quickly taken corner kick, Wiley picked his head up and found an unmarked Luis Abram in the center of the penalty box, however the center back's header was off target. In the 73rd minute, Silva led a counter attack and played Wiley down the left wing. Wiley took a few touches and fired a left-footed shot that Ivacic was able to touch off the crossbar and out for a corner.

After coming on as a second-half substitute late in the match, Ronald Hernández made an instant impact. He delivered a cross to the back post as the clock struck 90 minutes towards Ríos. The striker outmuscled his defender and headed the ball into the net for his fourth goal of the year and Hernández's first assist of the season.

Atlanta United (6-9-6, 24 points) returns to action Saturday, July 6 when it travels to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 20-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-5 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 12-3 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 7-5 Atlanta

xG: 1.9 - 1.1 Atlanta

Possession: 54-46 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 89-83 Atlanta

Scoring

NE - Giacomo Vrioni (DeJuan Jones) 11'

NE - Giacomo Vrioni (Noel Buck) 45'

ATL - Daniel Ríos (Ronald Hernández) 90'+1'

Disciplinary

ATL - Stian Gregersen 37' Notes

Daniel Ríos scored his fourth goal of the season.

Ronald Hernández recorded his first assist of the season.

Luis Abram and Saba Lobjanidze returned to the team following Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2024.

Stian Gregersen picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for Atlanta's next match at Real Salt Lake.

Attendance: 20,171

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Caleb Wiley

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams (Tyler Wolff - 80')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon (Ronald Hernández - 90')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Saba Lobjanidze - 62')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Jay Fortune

F: Xande Silva (Nick Firmino - 90')

F: Daniel Ríos

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Noah Cobb

Dax McCarty

Efrain Morales

Luke Brennan NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP

GK: Aljaz Ivacic

D: Xavier Arreaga (Dave Romney - 82')

D: Henry Kessler

D: Nick Lima (Brandon Bye - 67')

D: DeJuan Jones

M: Matthew Polster (c)

M: Ian Harkes (Jonathan Mensah - 82')

M: Noel Buck

M: Esmir Bajraktarevic

F: Giacomo Vrioni

F: Dylan Borrero (Andrew Farrell - 62')

Substitutes not used:

Henrich Ravas

Bobby Wood

Jack Panayotou

Thomas McNamara

Ryan Spaulding

OFFICIALS

Jair Marrufo (referee), Ian McKay (assistant), Matthew Nelson (assistant), Guido Gonzales Jr. (fourth), Daniel Radford (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

