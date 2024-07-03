Minnesota United Falls 3-1 at Home Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United was unable to capture a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the lone goal for Minnesota, eventually ending the match 3-1 in favor of the Whitecaps. Looking forward, the Loons face LA Galaxy on the road on Sunday, July 7.

4' - Vancouver Whitecaps FC scored the first goal of the night after they capitalized on a mistake made by Minnesota's back line and intercepting a pass back to the Loons keeper, Ryan Gauld gained possession and passed it off to teammate Brian White for a close-range shot on goal.

17' - Yet again, Vancouver found their second goal of the night after they were granted a corner kick that went short. Gauld on the right side served the ball into the 18-yard box where he found Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda for a header to goal.

18' - Minnesota United found their first goal-scoring opportunity after the Honduran international Joseph Rosales crossed the ball from the left side, finding Robin Lod on the far side. Lod in the air, headed the ball straight towards the goal that was saved by Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

25' - The Loons nearly scored after Sang Bin Jeong picked the ball off Takaoka who was far off his line. Bongokuhle Hlongwane gained possession on the right flank and crossed the ball into the six-yard box, finding Lod for another header but was deflected out.

27' - Minnesota was awarded their second penalty kick of the season after Vancouver was called for a handball inside the box. Rosales stepped up, taking the penalty kick for the Loons and fired off a left-footed shot that was pushed out.

30' - The Loons found their first goal of the match off a set piece. Rosales crossed the ball in from the left corner where he found Hassani Dotson for a header to goal. Bongokuhle Hlongwane inside the six-yard box was able to flick the ball into goal off the header.

41' - Dotson in the middle third of the pitch was able to split two Vancouver players which allowed him to pass the ball into space finding Lod for a one-touch shot inside the 18-yard box that fell short, hitting the side net.

48' - Minnesota found their first scoring opportunity of the second half after a double header off a long throw-in by Devin Padelford found Sang Bin inside the six-yard box. Sang Bin was able to turn and shoot inside the box but missed just wide of the right post.

60' - Vancouver scored their third goal after the Whitecaps FC were able to bounce possession between their players in Minnesota's half where they finally found Sebastian Berhalter near the 18-yard line for a one-touch shot to goal.

71' - Hlongwane nearly scored Minnesota's second goal after a sequence between Franco Fragapane and Sang Bin inside the 18-yard box found the South African native on the right flank for a close-range shot that was saved by Takaoka.

86' - The Loons found yet another scoring opportunity after DJ Taylor crossed the ball from the right side where he found Padelford on the opposite side. Padelford fired off a shot that went high over the crossbar and out of bounds.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 VAN - Brian White (Ryan Gauld) - 4'

0-2 VAN - Mathias Laborda (Ryan Gauld, Sebastian Berhalter) - 17'

1-2 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane - 30'

1-3 VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Ryan Gauld, Alessandro Schöpf) - 60'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Sang Bin Jeong (caution) - 13'

MIN - Alejandro Bran (caution) - 23'

VAN - Brian White (caution) - 28'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 39'

VAN - Ryan Gauld (caution) - 49'

VAN - Mathias Laborda (caution) - 81'

MIN - Jordan Adebayo-Smith (caution) - 90+6'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Goalkeeper Alec Smir made his MLS debut in his first start for Minnesota United in regular season play.

6 - Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored his sixth goal of the season and 25th MNUFC goal across all competitions. He is now tied for fourth with Kevin Molino for the most goals scored for MNUFC in all competitions (regular and postseason, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup).

100 - Midfielder Franco Fragapane appeared in his 100th MNUFC game across all competitions.

ATTENDANCE: 19,684

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Bongokuhle Hlongwane

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Alec Smir; D Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall ©, Caden Clark; M Joseph Rosales, Alejandro Bran, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod; F Sang Bin Jeong, Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Bench: GK Oscar Herrera; D Zarek Valentin; M Franco Fragapane, Morris Duggan, DJ Taylor, Moses Nyeman; F Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Vancouver Whitecaps FC XI: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Mathias Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Bjørn Utvik; M Alessandro Schöpf, Luís Martins, Sebastian Berhalter, Pedro Vite; F Brian White, Ryan Gauld ©, Levonte Johnson

Bench: GK Isaac Boehmer; D Belal Halbouni, Javain Brown; M Ryan Raposo, Ralph Priso, Giuseppe Bovalina; F Fafà Picault, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

07.07.2024 | MLS 2024 Regular Season | Matchday 25

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On assessing the match...

"It is a very difficult one to sum in the sense that in the grand scheme of this difficult run that we are on, and the circumstances that surround it, there are big elements of that performance that are looking close to where we were when we were at our best pre-internationals, and the strengths and circumstances, so that's what makes this is disappointing because where you feel like you really need a turn of luck in your favor and the players need something to cling on to. To an extent they've given themselves a platform to find that tonight with the volume of chances they've created, but there's no way of looking at the game other than we've given ourselves a really mountain to climb in the opening stages of the game, and I would also say very early on in this because it is very important to do so. [Michael] Boxall has been absolutely top for the course of this year. He's played injured in the last month or so, he has really put his body on the line, and he's been a top performer, outstanding since I've been here. I think that is a completely isolated instance so I feel for him in that sense because it makes the game difficult, but I would say we showed some real signs of life after that we continued to show some real signs of life as the game went on, and now with us nearing the point in which we have some players returning there is some light at the end of what feels like a very long tunnel then I can live with that."

On what needs to change to get the team out of this slump...

"To be honest it's to an extent now as simple as welcoming players back from injuries, welcoming players back from internationals, and getting back to how we felt prior to all this having taken place, and that is a very realistic take on this situation. Obviously, we look at this period with real regret and real disappointment that we haven't picked up points that perhaps we could or should have done. But ultimately there's a big set of circumstances around that which has made that really difficult and those set of circumstances are about to come to an end and we are about to hit a period where players return, we can freshen things up, we can take some minutes off guys that really have probably taken themselves to a limit and we are approaching the transfer window so there's a lot of stuff for us to cling as to as a staff as I've said or repeated over the course of this little run if we felt that we were absolutely at our limit and the club was pushing on all fronts that we are firing on all cylinders in the perspectives of player availability and right at the limit and these results it would be tough to swallow. Obviously that isn't the case for us so I'm always trying to keep that in mind and making sure that I'm balancing how I speak to the players and balancing how I speak to you guys and conversations I have with myself I suppose so it is not an easy situation and we look back tonight and really disappointed with ourselves because that is a winnable game and every statistic you look at will tell you that on the back of that performance so it is a real double edged sword I would say about tonight."

On his initial coaching points on the set piece concession...

"I thought I would say that's a theme across the three goals are the goals that you really hope not to give away, and you shouldn't give away make life incredibly difficult in the set play obviously we've given a lot of space in the box away as the ball has been sent back that was supposed to be delivered in that respective of circumstances that is certainly not a good enough and that is what the players will look back and be very self-critical and obviously we will really look at ourselves in the sense that as whether we push that enough and will certainly push the players on it so I would say each of the three goals is so frustrating to see and when you couple that with the chances we've missed and not taken that makes it a very frustrating night."

On the chances the team created and what can be improved to finish the chances...

"That's a real positive tonight. Objectively that is a step back toward where we were, previous to this little spell we are in now. We typically were a team, definitely at home that created a load of chances, in the way that we were creating chances tonight and doing in a very systematic way. I think you can look two things of course, the quality in which those players are taking those chances and of course we show a lack of composure, lack of cleanness, lack of precision, but you can also put pretty cleanly on the table as well that we are missing our number 9s at the moment. That is largely who you look to in those situations. I am trying to balance the fact that we have to be critical, we have to look at ourselves, we have to push. I have to be critical, but I can't be too frustrated given our situation, because there is a very quick fix just around the corner in that sense. We will welcome Teemu [Pukki] and Tani [Oluwaseyi] back when the time comes and of course we will push Bongi [Hlongwane] and Sang Bin [Jeong] and the players around those guys to really improve in front of goal. That is our job and I'm sure those players would say that too."

On his thoughts on the team's defensive solidity...

"I don't think we gave away nearly the number of chances that we have done in recent weeks. That I would say is partly to do with how we attacked, how we sustained the attacks, how we played the game, largely in the opposition's half which has obviously been a problem for ours over the course of the last four or five games. You've got to take the game as a whole in that sense. We haven't given up really good quality chances in any sense today, obviously each of the three goals you look at as being very, very avoidable. So, that again is a step forward. This is why it's a really difficult one to talk about, a difficult one to feed back to the players because they are relative to where we've been in this little period. Some big steps forward today, but ultimately we have lost the game and we should have won the game and there is a lot we can pick up on and be grateful around so it's a tough one."

On his thoughts about goalkeeper Alec Smir...

"Alec [Smir] was steady, he wasn't called upon on many occasions I wouldn't say. I don't think he was really tested but certainly looked like a steady presence. I'm not going to level any criticism at him at all in this situation, to come in really difficult circumstances, made his debut in MLS, and the team has largely performed well, relatively solid in front of him. Yeah, solid."

On if Vancouver's third goal was a spatial or awareness issue...

"No, that's not quite the case. Devin's [Padelford] given the ball away or sort of cleared short of where you want to clear and the balls dropped in a position where we've not got players covering the space. It's probably not quite along those lines but a disappointing goal to give away. I don't think from that distance you'd expect to give a goal away like that so it's a combination of us not probably getting really good pressure on the ball and reacting to the ball turning over and then perhaps on another day Alec [Smir] does better but again I'm keen not to criticizing him because he's had a really steady night."

On Alejandro Bran playing for Costa Rica yesterday and starting for Minnesota United today...

"That's the situation we're in unfortunately. We felt like Alejandro [Bran] with the number of minutes he played last night and the minutes he's played over the course of the tournament he could come in and give us some fresh legs. We're obviously at this point in time really desperate for something to cling onto in that sense. I stand by that decision, he had some really good moments in the game, perhaps you'd say at points maybe looked a little bit leggy but that's expected given the circumstances. It was a choice between Moses [Nyeman] playing consecutive games at a really high level, having really run himself into the ground the other day or welcoming Alejandro back with fresh legs to an extent. Albeit a strange set of circumstances I would certainly make that decision again and Alejandro had some good moments."

On Joseph Rosales penalty and if the players decided who would take it...

"That's the players having decided that. I wouldn't have big problems with Jo [Joseph Rosales] taking the penalty. Obviously you see he is a player with a high-level technical ability, he strikes the ball well with composure and confidence."

On the transfer window opening soon and wanting to get reinforcements early in the window...

"Of course. I don't think anyone would look at it any differently. We really suffered over the course of the last five games or so, and in some senses through a really strange set of circumstances maybe that lots of MLS clubs aren't living or haven't lived to this extent. When you take into consideration the absences, the injuries, the suspensions, the transfers out ahead of the window opening, we - everyone at the club is on the same page - would like to do some business relatively quickly in order to give us that sense of reinforcements coming. We want to have good players coming through and I'm sure everyone behind the scenes will be working really hard to make sure that happens."

GOALKEEPER ALEC SMIR

On the buildup for today...

"It was just exciting to realize this moment would come for me. Just excitement and just trying to prepare in every way I can to be ready for tonight."

On how he felt throughout the game with adversity early in the game...

"It was a tough start, but I just enjoyed it. I just tried to have a good time, be present, and enjoy the moment. Felt good to be out there."

On it just being another game...

"In the beginning, obviously a little hectic and a lot going on, and a tough start. I felt great, very comfortable. We'll have to go back and look at the goals, but I felt good."

On this experience at Allianz Field compared to the 2022 All-Star Game appearance...

"A little different but this one was really exciting. It's awesome to play in front of our fans and have that experience at home for my MLS debut, it was amazing."

On how many games he'll have to play before the media stop bringing up goalie wars...

"We'll see. I enjoyed it. It was a great experience and I love that that's kind of my catch phrase. It's awesome."

On plans with his debut jersey or patch...

"We'll keep the patch, keep the jersey eventually, try to grab a ball and the gloves, maybe. Just try to keep the memento of the night, lots of pictures and videos, it was great."

On catching up with Sebastian Berhalter...

"He [Sebastian Berhalter] went to UNC [University of North Carolina] where we shared the field for about a year before he left. He's a great guy. He scored a fantastic goal, so I was giving him a tough time for that. But it was a great goal and good to see him, great guy. He apologized because he knew it was debut, feels bad. But at the same time, happy for him, it was a great finish."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL

On dropping three points...

"It's just a tough game to reflect on when obviously we came in on a tough spell, a tough period like we have in the moment. We start the game with me just gifting them a goal and that kind of sucks the energy out of the stadium, out of our team, and any momentum you're trying to get going forward just kind of disappears. Everyone else working hard creating chances, but tonight, that's 100 percent on me. We're at the point where we need to be fighting tooth and nail and scrapping every time we can to stay in games. We can't be just be gifting and doing shitty plays like I did to start the game."

On his pass that led to Vancouver's first goal...

"With Alec [Smir] in goal, [I] just kind of missed one that he could hit first time. At this point you don't need to be overthinking, just do the simple shit right. I feel for Alec because it's his debut, he's really done nothing wrong tonight. He works hard at training every day and deserves this opportunity and for me to start off like that... Yeah, I feel for him."

On changes needed to turn games around...

"Me not doing what I did tonight. You look at so many of the games and for large these games where there's been a couple games where decisions haven't gone our way, the rub of the green hasn't gone our way. Austin [FC] at home, the first 15 minutes or so of the Portland [Timbers] game where we're sort of fighting and scraping. We need to organize, a few bodies came back from international duty but we just have to keep scraping on both ends. Defensively, do my part and lead and be a bit more ruthless defending our goal. If we're staying in games for awful longer, then I know the guys up top are going to put one of those chances away. Once we have the lead then we're in a different ball game. We just keep fighting."

On the mentality of the team...

"It doesn't feel like that. After today, all fingers should be pointed at me. I don't think anyone else really made glaring mistakes that led us to not putting up points tonight. The overall mood is positive even after dropping points so late in Portland. The trainings, everyone has been positive and coming into today's game. But it just changes in the first five minutes when that first goal goes in."

On if players are also looking forwards to possible transfers to bring into the team...

"Possibly yeah, I mean, that's above my pay grade. I'm sure Eric [Ramsay] would like some decision headaches on who he's putting in the lineup, but that's above me. If we can get guys healthy and guys from international duty and whoever comes I'm sure. We got the front office doing their job to continually improve the squad. We got to get core, and we obviously got an incredible fan base who through the thin of it the last month or so they're still being super supportive, and are grateful for the crowd that we get here."

On his feelings about losing multiple games in a row...

"I haven't really been counting but it feels like a long time, obviously longer than what we're used to, particularly some of the home games where it feels like they're stashed away from you. It's close but we're just not quite getting it done. We have to keep working, hopefully a few guys come back and get back on track."

On what he thinks it's going to take to finish chances on goal...

"I mean if I saw those chances in any other game, I'm expecting at least two or three of those to go in when you see what my team does at training week in and week out. It would be a completely different mindset if we were giving up goals and then weren't creating those chances. The fact that we are and we've been defensively tight, we can get back to how we were and turn this corner."

On if it was one of the younger players who had a rough night, what would he say...

"I don't know, I mean as a young player you're expected to make mistakes because that's how you learn but I'm old as shit, I shouldn't be doing that."

