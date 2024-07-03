Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed Union II midfielder CJ Olney to a short-term agreement for a fourth consecutive match. Previously signing a short-term agreement for the Union's matches against FC Cincinnati, Charlotte FC, and CF Montreal, the 17-year-old Union Academy product will be available for the club's match tonight against Chicago Fire FC. Olney made his MLS debut coming on as a substitute against Charlotte FC on June 22, 2024.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 years or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder CJ Olney to a short-term agreement on July 3, 2024.
Name: Christopher Olney
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 153
Born: December 16, 2006
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Hometown: Hillsborough, New Jersey
Citizenship: United States
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024
- CF Montréal Outlasted by New York City FC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Suffers Late Heartbreak Against Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Earns 2-0 Win Over CF Montréal - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC - Philadelphia Union
- Starting Lineups: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC (July 3) - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Galaxy on Thursday, July 4, at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Set to Host 28th Annual 4th of July Match against I-70 Rival Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Updated Kick off Time for July 13 Match against Real Salt Lake at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Pair of Young Reds to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announces Executive Leadership Team Enhancements - Toronto FC
- Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Timbers Recall Forward Tega Ikoba from Loan with Indy Eleven - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba and Diego Konincks to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Injury Report: One out vs. Montréal - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Michael Wentzel from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Appoints U.S. Men's National Team Assistant Coach B.J. Callaghan as Head Coach - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Forward Julian Carranza to Feyenoord Rotterdam
- CF Montréal Double-up on Philadelphia Union, 4-2