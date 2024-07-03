FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory

With reinforcements arriving hours before kickoff, a reinvigorated FC Cincinnati squad scored early to earn the lead and never looked back. With league history now in clear sites, The Orange and Blue took down D.C. United at Audi Field for their ninth road win of the season.

The scoring started early with a goal earned through ambition and strong pressing actions in the 10 minute. Kevin Kelsy earned his fifth goal of the season by rushing D.C. United keeper Tyler Miller as the former MLS All-Star tried to handle a pass back to him from D.C. defenders but took a heavy touch, leaving the ball within the Venezulan's reach and popped a shot over the now out of position keeper and into the back of the net.

For Kelsy, the goal was his earliest finish of the season and while the effort was formally unassisted, fellow teenage striker Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela was vital in the pressing action to create the moment.

After the error by the D.C keeper, his teammates looked to make up for his mistake by putting on all out offensive effort on FCC. Roman Celentano appeared to thwart the danger with a fabulous save, going across his line to reject what looked to be a clear goal on a Jarred Stroud header. But moments later an uncharacteristic breakdown gave D.C. striker Martin Rodriguez a clear look on target that he slotted into equal the score.

The FCC defense though had important reinforcements join the squad, as Miles Robinson made his return to the pitch for The Orange and Blue for the first time since May 29 as the American defender rejoined the club after his stint with the US Men's National Team at the Copa America. Robinson, who had not trained with the club and only reunited with his teammates on Tuesday at the team hotel in Washington, showed his clear quality all evening as the recently named MLS All-Star anchored the line in the middle.

It was Pavel Bucha though who flashed the footwork and the football IQ to earn FC Cincinnati its second goal of the night. By driving up the field with nifty footwork to start the breakout and his initial effort on the run being thwarted, the Czech native stuck with the play to the end and was rewarded, playing a beautiful one-two passing sequence with Luca Orellano before getting a final touch to the ball and scoring his second goal of the season. Orellano, who was also named a 2024 MLS All-Star this week, earned his fifth assist of the year on the effort with a excellently placed pass. Orellano now has a goal or an assist in three of the last four matches, and has registered five contributions in the last seven matches.

Bucha again added to the lead in the second half when his run into open space was found by Yamil Asad, and the unmarked goal scorer finished his first brace in Orange and Blue with a calm shot to the far post past a rushing goalkeeper. Asad was given the primary assist and Sergio Santos was also credited for his efforts in the build up.

In similar fashion to D.C. United's first goal, they found a second. Just moments after Celentano made a world class save to keep the hosts off the board, a defensive breakdown left him exposed and one-on-one with a shooter who beat him high to bring the score to 3-2 in the 72 minute.

But with the one goal lead FC Cincinnati saw out the rest of the match to win their 12th one-goal game of the season and earn a record breaking 26 one-goal victories across last season and this one.

The win improves FCC's record to 14-4-3 and 9-1-1 on the road, tying an MLS record with seven consecutive road victories.

FC Cincinnati will return home now to see out their third game in eight days, hosting Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on Saturday night. The match will pit the two clubs at the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield table with FCC sitting on 45 points and one game in hand on 47 point Inter Miami CF.

The next three games for FCC (including Miami) will be at home as The Orange and Blue host Charlotte FC and Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium but jetting off to Red Bull Arena to take on the New York Red Bulls in the final league match before Leagues Cup 2024 kicks off.

