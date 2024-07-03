Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announces Executive Leadership Team Enhancements

July 3, 2024

Toronto FC News Release







To mark his third month with the company, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley announced a number of enhancements to his Executive Leadership Team designed to strengthen the company's cross-functional collaboration and build on the organization's success as an industry and community leader.

Nick Eaves and Humza Teherany will assume elevated and expanded roles within the company as Eaves has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Teherany named Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. In addition, the company announced that industry veteran Phil King has joined MLSE as Chief Business Officer.

"In my first three months with MLSE, I have been incredibly impressed by the talent within the organization and energized about the opportunity to strengthen our winning culture, build the business and have a meaningful impact on our community," said Pelley. "I have always considered MLSE's talent to be industry leading, and the expanded roles for both Nick and Humza, along with the addition of Phil to the organization, will only strengthen the company's leadership and contribute to our vision of being the industry leader, in Canada and around the world."

Since joining MLSE in 2016, Eaves has demonstrated strong leadership and oversight of MLSE's venues and operations as Chief Venues and Operations Officer, including the company's $350 Million Venue Reimagination Project. As Chief Operating Officer, Eaves will assume an elevated and expanded mandate to include revenue accountability for Ticket Sales & Service and Global Partnerships.

Elevated to the role of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer from his previous role of Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Teherany will lead cross-functional business strategy. Teherany and his team will continue to focus on enhanced digital delivery of services including IT, with specific attention on data analysis to drive innovation and enhance fan engagement, cost efficiency and revenue enablement.

Over the course of his 35-year career, King has been widely regarded as one of Canada's leading entertainment and sports executives, which has included more than 26 years at Bell Media where he served as President of TSN and President of CTV, Sports and Entertainment followed by his role leading distribution and home entertainment for Sony Pictures and Television in Canada. In his role as Chief Business Officer at MLSE, King will impact all areas of MLSE's business with a primary accountability for the company's live broadcast and media rights for each of its teams. Bringing his extensive experience in sports, media and the entertainment industry, along with deep financial, analytical and leadership capabilities, King will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities for the company.

