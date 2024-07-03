Timbers Announce Updated Kick off Time for July 13 Match against Real Salt Lake at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers and Major League Soccer announced today an updated kick off time for the July 13 home match against Real Salt Lake. Previously scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the Saturday match will now kick off at 7 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park.

The match now will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes, as well as on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

