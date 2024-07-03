Injury Report: One out vs. Montréal
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on CF Montréal on Wednesday, July 3 at Citi Field.
Head Coach Nick Cushing has one confirmed absence ahead of the game. Forward Malachi Jones is out after undergoing surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Right Leg
