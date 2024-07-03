Starting Lineups: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC (July 3)

July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution open a two-game week tonight with a home match against Atlanta United FC. The 7:45 p.m. contest, which will feature a postgame fireworks display for fans in attendance, airs nationally on FS1 and is available to watch free on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

TEAM NOTES

New England takes on Atlanta United FC in their final regular season meeting of 2024. Atlanta won the first matchup back on March 9, 4-1, and holds a slight 5-4-4 edge over the Revolution in the all-time series.

The Revolution are 3-1-2 against the Five Stripes at Gillette Stadium, with victories in each of the last three meetings in Foxborough.

New England, winners of four of the last five games, look to win for the third time in the last four at home.

The Revolution are averaging 52.3 percent possession per game, the seventh-best possession advantage in MLS this season.

New England is unbeaten in its last 24 matches when leading at halftime (21-0-3) dating back to March 2022.

DEJUAN JONES | DEFENDER

D DeJuan Jones makes his 125th MLS start for New England. The sixth-year defender owns one assist in six career matches against Atlanta United.

Jones (145) is approaching 150 starts in all competitions for New England. He is 46 minutes shy of surpassing 13,000 career minutes played.

Since entering the league in 2019, Jones ranks sixth among all MLS defenders with 135 chances created over that span.

MATT POLSTER | MIDFIELDER

M Matt Polster leads all MLS midfielders with a 76.7 percent aerial success rate this season, the fifth-best mark leaguewide.

Since signing for New England in 2020, Polster ranks fifth among all MLS midfielders with 164 interceptions in regular season play.

Polster (123) is approaching 125 starts for the club across all competitions.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

F Dylan Borrero returns to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to injury. The Colombian has two assists in his last three appearances, and New England is 7-0-2 when he finds the scoresheet.

D Xavier Arreaga ranks second in MLS with 20 dribblers tackled since his Revolution debut on April 27.

F Giacomo Vrioni makes his 40th start for New England across all competitions, after setting a new MLS career high with six shots in Saturday's match against Columbus.

D Nick Lima eyes his 20th start in all competitions this season. Lima owns one goal and two assists in five career appearances against Atlanta.

M Noel Buck is the youngest player since Diego Fagundez (18 years, 71 days) to score five MLS goals for the Revolution. New England is 6-0-1 when the Homegrown midfielder finds the scoresheet in MLS.

M Esmir Bajraktarevic makes his career-high 16th appearance and 12th start of the season, as the 19-year-old continues to state his case for a spot on the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for the 2024 games in Paris.

D Brandon Bye looks to continue building match fitness after appearing off the bench in each of the last two contests, playing 26 minutes on Saturday vs. Columbus.

CALEB PORTER | HEAD COACH

Caleb Porter owns a .790 career winning percentage in MLS play when his team scores first, third best among active MLS coaches with at least 100 games.

Porter boasts a 6-3-2 record in 11 meetings against Atlanta United FC, including a 2-1-2 mark at home over his MLS coaching career.

Porter's 119 career wins are 12th most in league annals, just two shy of matching Jason Kreis (121) for 11th most all-time.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.