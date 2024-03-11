Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday re-signed left wing Tim Gettinger to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Gettinger joined the Red Wings' organization this past offseason and has appeared in 51 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins and registered 25 points (12-13-25) and 16 penalty minutes, ranking fourth on the roster with 12 goals. Prior to joining the Griffins, the Cleveland native skated in five campaigns with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2018-23, scoring a goal in his pro debut on Oct. 5, 2018 against the Providence Bruins. Throughout six AHL seasons, Gettinger has amassed 158 points (74-84-158) in 288 regular-season outings. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2022-23 when he notched career-high totals in points (35) and assists (22). The 6-foot-6 forward made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last year with Hartford and logged eight points (2-6-8) in nine games. Gettinger collected his 150th AHL point on Jan. 5, 2024 at Iowa and suited up for his 300th pro game on March 1, 2024 against the Wild.

Gettinger has also seen action in 16 NHL games with the New York Rangers from 2018-22 and appeared in a career-high eight contests during the 2021-22 season. He recorded his first and only NHL point with an assist on Nov. 22, 2019 at the Ottawa Senators. Gettinger was selected with the 151st overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Gettinger logged four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and totaled 187 points (91-96-187) in 242 games from 2014-18.

