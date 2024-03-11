Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit
March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday re-signed left wing Tim Gettinger to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
Gettinger joined the Red Wings' organization this past offseason and has appeared in 51 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins and registered 25 points (12-13-25) and 16 penalty minutes, ranking fourth on the roster with 12 goals. Prior to joining the Griffins, the Cleveland native skated in five campaigns with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2018-23, scoring a goal in his pro debut on Oct. 5, 2018 against the Providence Bruins. Throughout six AHL seasons, Gettinger has amassed 158 points (74-84-158) in 288 regular-season outings. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2022-23 when he notched career-high totals in points (35) and assists (22). The 6-foot-6 forward made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last year with Hartford and logged eight points (2-6-8) in nine games. Gettinger collected his 150th AHL point on Jan. 5, 2024 at Iowa and suited up for his 300th pro game on March 1, 2024 against the Wild.
Gettinger has also seen action in 16 NHL games with the New York Rangers from 2018-22 and appeared in a career-high eight contests during the 2021-22 season. He recorded his first and only NHL point with an assist on Nov. 22, 2019 at the Ottawa Senators. Gettinger was selected with the 151st overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Gettinger logged four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and totaled 187 points (91-96-187) in 242 games from 2014-18.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Tim Gettinger
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024
- Join the Amerks for Irish Night on Friday - Rochester Americans
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario's Samuel Fagemo Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Samuel Fagemo Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Playoff Race Tightens as B-Sens Drop Two Close Road Games - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners and Make-A-Wish Arizona Unite for Fan Appreciation Night on April 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Weekend at the IceHogs Games this Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Earn 30th Win In Victory - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Battle of Top Two Central Division Teams
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins
- Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games in Shootout Loss to Chicago
- Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids