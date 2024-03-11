Join the Amerks for Irish Night on Friday

March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting their always-popular Irish Night, presented Rohrbach Brewing Company, on Friday, Mar. 15 against the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena.

Start your St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations off right at The Blue Cross Arena, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a Rohrbach-branded hockey puck bottle opener. For the second year in a row, fans can participate in the Pot of Gold punch board, located in The Hall of Fame in the Genesee Brew House, for a chance to win various prizes throughout the night.

The Irish Night festivities begin with an Amerks Happy Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Hall of Fame in the Genesee Brew House, where fans ages 21 and over can enjoy Genesee and Genesee Light drafts for just $2.

There will also be live music from The Uptown Groove, a high-energy, elite party band from Western and Central New York. They play a variety of Motown, R&B Funk/Soul, Disco, Rock and Current Top 40 Pop/Rock. The band performs at venues ranging from clubs to festivals and from weddings to corporate functions. The Uptown Groove bring world-class musicianship, superior professionalism and an exemplary guest experience, making them the perfect choice for any event.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.