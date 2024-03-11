Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Saddle up Again for Country Night 2024

March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Cool 100 are excited to announce details for this year's edition of Country Night at CAA Arena, being held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, when the Sens host the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Fans will be treated to country-theming in-game, including music and graphics. Plus, fans will have a chance to win some country-themed prizes courtesy of Molson Canadian, like cowboy hats, during in-game activations. Cool 100 personalities will also be on hand to run an intermission activity, where one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on May 3, 2024.

Before the game, the B-Sens will host a patio party in the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre Atrium, featuring live music from a local artist. Fans must purchase a ticket to gain entry to the patio party, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The patio party will conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m., to give fans plenty of time to get to their seats ahead of puck drop.

"Country music is extremely popular across our fan base and the Quinte Region, so we're excited again to provide an atmosphere that fans of both our Club and the genre can appreciate," said Belleville Sens Sr. Manager, Marketing & Corporate Partnerships Marie Pineault. "We'd like to again thank Cool 100 for continuing to help put this event on and for being such a strong support of our team!"

Tickets for Country Night presented by Cool 100 and all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.