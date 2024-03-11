Blues Recall F Zach Dean from T-Birds
March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zach Dean from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Dean, 21, has dressed in 47 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and 24 penalty minutes. The Grande Prairie, Alberta, native spent the previous four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques, totaling 188 points (82 goals, 106 assists) in 177 regular-season games. Dean was acquired via trade by the Blues from the Vegas Golden Knights on February 26, 2023. He was originally drafted by the Knights in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024
- Blues Recall F Zach Dean from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- With Playoffs Clinched, Bears Prepare for Three-In-Three - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Feeling Lucky with a Great Week of Hockey - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Saddle up Again for Country Night 2024 - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Weekly: Six Straight Wins Brings Hogs into Four-Game Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Breaking Down Charlotte's Deadline Roster Shuffle - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Amerks for Irish Night on Friday - Rochester Americans
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario's Samuel Fagemo Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Samuel Fagemo Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Playoff Race Tightens as B-Sens Drop Two Close Road Games - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners and Make-A-Wish Arizona Unite for Fan Appreciation Night on April 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Weekend at the IceHogs Games this Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Earn 30th Win In Victory - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.