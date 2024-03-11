Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign

The Wranglers are back in action against the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night.

Calgary (29-20-4-2) is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last two games, as they currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division in a three-team tie with 64 pts.

Puck drop: 7:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 15, 2024 7:05pm @ Colorado Blue Arena

Mar. 16, 2024 7:05pm @ Colorado Blue Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers (64pts.) fell two points back of the Reign (66pts.) in the Pacific Division playoff race after a 5-1 loss on Sunday night.

Calgary holds the edge in the season series with five wins in eight games, however, Ontario hasn't lost in regulation in their last eight games (7-0-0-1) heading into tonight.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: William Stromgren

Keep your eye on William Stromgren tonight.

Stromgren scored the lone goal for the Wranglers against the Reign on Sunday night and now has four goals and 16 points on the season.

Over the past few games, the 20-year-old rookie has been elevated into a top-six spot and has responded with four points (2g,2a) in his last four games.

"Come back tomorrow stronger."

ONE TIMERS:

Newly acquired (F) Riley Damiani played his first game with the Wranglers on Monday night.

(D) Jordan Oesterle suited up for his first game with the Wranglers since being assigned by the Flames.

Mitch McLain is one point shy of 100 in his AHL career.

