Celebrate St. Patrick's Weekend at the IceHogs Games this Weekend

The Rockford IceHogs are celebrating St. Patrick's Day Weekend with home games on both Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 against the San Jose Barracuda.

The IceHogs have special ticket offers for fans for both weekend games. For Saturday's 7 p.m. game, fans can get a ticket plus two drink tickets (good for beer, soda or water) for just $20. Saturday night is also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. First responders can claim a free ticket to Saturday's game and purchase additional seats at a discounted rate. Sunday afternoon's 4 p.m. game is another Meijer Family Pack game with packages starting at $40. Family Packs include tickets, pizza, soft drinks, souvenir cups, and parking.

The IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys featuring a St. Paddy's-themed Hammy on the crest for both games this weekend and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the player-worn jerseys in the team's annual Live Jersey Auction, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, immediately following Sunday afternoon's game. The live postgame auction will give fans the opportunity to receive the jersey directly from the player whose jersey they win, get the jersey signed, and get a picture taken with the player.

All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund. Thanks to the generosity of fans through jersey auctions and gameday activities last season, the IceHogs Community Fund was able to award over $100,000 in grants to nine organizations in the Rockford region last summer. Last season's live jersey auction game generated over $57,000 for the IceHogs Community Fund.

About the IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF), supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

