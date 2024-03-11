Ontario's Samuel Fagemo Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 10, 2024.

In two outings for Ontario last week, Fagemo scored five goals (including both game-winners) and totaled six points as the Reign extended their winning streak to seven games.

On Wednesday evening, Fagemo recorded an assist before scoring a pair of third-period goals to lift the Reign to a 5-3 victory over visiting Abbotsford; it was his 10th multi-goal game this season. He followed that up on Sunday with his third hat trick of the campaign, leading Ontario to a 5-1 win at Calgary in the opener of a two-game visit to the Wranglers.

Fagemo owns a share of the AHL lead with 34 goals scored in just 37 games with Ontario this season - including a league-best 16 power-play goals and eight game-winning tallies (T-1st) - and sits tied for eighth overall with 50 points, a career high over his four AHL seasons. He has also skated in eight NHL games between Nashville and Los Angeles in 2023-24, notching one goal.

A 23-year-old native of Goteborg, Sweden, Fagemo has totaled 94 goals and 50 assists for 144 points in 188 career AHL games with the Reign, along with three goals and one assist in 21 NHL contests with the Kings and Predators. He was originally a second-round choice by Los Angeles in the 2019 NHL Draft, and returned to the organization on Nov. 11, 2023, after being reclaimed off waivers from Nashville.

