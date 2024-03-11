Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Feeling Lucky with a Great Week of Hockey

Series Against The Henderson Silver Knights, All Times MST.

Tuesday, March 12: Tucson vs. Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13: Tucson vs. Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

The Roadrunners return home for a four-game homestand, starting with a two-game series against the Henderson Silver Knights for the third and fourth games versus the Vegas Golden Knights Affiliate in less than two weeks. The season series is currently tied at 3-3 but Tucson has gained eight of a possible 12 points against Henderson this season.

On Tuesday, March 12, the Roadrunners are hosting Country Night with 92.9 the Bull, a Country Music Radio Station serving Tucson, AZ.

In addition, the Roadrunners are offering half priced tickets in select sections at the Tucson Arena Box Office with $2 Soft Drinks and $2 Popcorn at TCC Concession Stands

On Wednesday, March 6, Kids under 12 can be admitted for free with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena. Also, join the Roadrunners at Barrio Brewing before and after every Wednesday home game for dollar pints proof of Roadrunners ticket, prizes, giveaways and more. Also, CLICK HERE for a Monopoly Night Package that includes two tickets and a Tucson Monopoly game board.

Series Against The Texas Stars, All Times MST.

Saturday, March 16: Tucson vs. Texas 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: Tucson vs. Texas, 4:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners and Stars have not seen each other since the opening series of the season when Tucson swept Texas in two games, both coming in one-goal fashion. The Roadrunners are 7-2-1-0 against Central Division opponents this season looking for wins eight and nine.

Saturday, March 16: Tucson vs. Texas, 7:00 p.m.

The TCC has a double header scheduled with the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Department starting Hockey Day at Tucson Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. Later that evening, Roadrunners are hosting First Responders Night with a Roadrunners Signed Puck and Nameplate Auction that goes on during the game week.

Sunday, March 17: Tucson vs. Texas, 4:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners are hosting a St. Patrick's Day Celebration Pregame Tailgate at the TCC with live music from the Out of Kilters, yard games, inflatable slapshot and Food and Beverages available. Players are wearing St. Patrick's Day Inspired Roadrunners warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off the week of the game with all proceeds to benefit Roadrunners Community Efforts. Also, a St. Patrick's Day signed locker room name plates and pint glass auction will be going throughout the week of the game. A Post Game skate with free skate rentals will commence after the game.

