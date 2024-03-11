Wranglers Fall to Reign

On to the next one.

The Wranglers fell 5-1 to the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night.

William Stromgren scored his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Jonathan Aspirot and Jeremie Poirier.

Dustin Wolf (20-11-3-4) made 26-saves between the pipes for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers got into penalty trouble early in the first period and the Reign capitalized.

With Ontario set up in the offensive zone on a 5-on-3, Brandt Clarke sent a pass to Samuel Fagemo who wired a one-timer from the point past Wolf to give the Reign the lead. 1-0. (8:04).

Fagemo would pick up his second goal of the period off a scramble-draw when he snagged the loose puck and slid it five-hole to extend the Ontario lead at 14:33.

2-0 Reign at the break.

Ontario added to their advantage early in the second period.

At the 1:15 mark, Nikita Pavlychev tipped a shot in front of the Wranglers net that found its way in.

3-0 Ontario.

At 15:15, right at the tail-end of a Wranglers powerplay, Taylor Ward stepped out of the penalty box, took a pass and burst in on a breakaway, picking his spot and roofing the puck over Wolf.

4-0 Reign after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers got on the board on the powerplay at 5:34 of the third period, as Stromgren threw a pass through the crease that hit a skate in front and snuck its way through the pads of Erik Portillo. 4-1.

At 8:59, Mitch McLain dropped his gloves for a hard-hitting scrap with Hayden Hodgson.

However, with the Wranglers' net empty, Fagemo netted his third goal of the game to seal it for the Reign. 5-1.

