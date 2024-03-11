Playoff Race Tightens as B-Sens Drop Two Close Road Games

March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators continue to be in the thick of a battle for playoff seeding in the American Hockey League's North Division, after a pair of defeats on the road this past week. The B-Sens lost in Toronto and Utica, and have slipped into fourth place in the North, but are just one point back of Rochester in third place as they head into a three-game week. Here's a recap of last week's action, ahead of upcoming games against Utica, Syracuse and Bridgeport.

Wednesday March 6, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Toronto Marlies - 3

It was another close, physical affair between the Belleville Sens and Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, but Belleville wasn't able to pick up their sixth win of the season against their provincial rivals. Despite outshooting the Marlies 30-29, the Senators fell 3-2 during a school day game at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Egor Sokolov and Zack Ostapchuk scored for the Senators, while Mark Sinclair stopped 21/23 shots he faced after coming into the game to relieve Kevin Mandolese, who stopped 5/6 shots before leaving the contest.

Friday March 1, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Utica Comets - 3

The Belleville Senators came up against a desperate team and weren't able to take advantage, falling 3-2 in Utica to the Comets, who have now earned points in three straight games. Zack Ostapchuk scored for the second consecutive game, while Josh Currie also tallied for Belleville and Leevi Merilainen stopped 28/31 shots he faced in net.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday March 13, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday March 15, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 16, 2024 vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 7:00 p.m. (Road to the AHL Night)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.