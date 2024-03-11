Ginning Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere

Ginning, 24, has been recalled baco to Philadelphia where he played in last Thursday's win at the Florida Panthers. That was Ginning's first NHL game of the season and the second of his career. The 6-4 defenseman has played in 53 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points and also 121 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.

The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 3 of a five-game road trip.

Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Wednesday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Joe Watson Book Signing / $1 Pretzels

Saturday, March 23 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Margaritaville Night

Sunday, March 24 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Kids Takeover Day / Postgame Autographs Presented by NJM Insurance

