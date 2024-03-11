Ginning Recalled to Flyers
March 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere
Ginning, 24, has been recalled baco to Philadelphia where he played in last Thursday's win at the Florida Panthers. That was Ginning's first NHL game of the season and the second of his career. The 6-4 defenseman has played in 53 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points and also 121 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.
The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 3 of a five-game road trip.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Wednesday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Joe Watson Book Signing / $1 Pretzels
Saturday, March 23 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Margaritaville Night
Sunday, March 24 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Kids Takeover Day / Postgame Autographs Presented by NJM Insurance
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Horsing Around - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Recall F Zach Dean from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- With Playoffs Clinched, Bears Prepare for Three-In-Three - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Feeling Lucky with a Great Week of Hockey - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 Saddle up Again for Country Night 2024 - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Weekly: Six Straight Wins Brings Hogs into Four-Game Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Breaking Down Charlotte's Deadline Roster Shuffle - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Amerks for Irish Night on Friday - Rochester Americans
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario's Samuel Fagemo Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Samuel Fagemo Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Tim Gettinger Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Playoff Race Tightens as B-Sens Drop Two Close Road Games - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners and Make-A-Wish Arizona Unite for Fan Appreciation Night on April 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Weekend at the IceHogs Games this Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Earn 30th Win In Victory - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers
- Two More for Gardner Drives Win at Bridgeport
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms
- Pens Spoil Gardner's Milestone Night
- Allison to Nashville for Gurianov