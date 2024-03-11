Roadrunners and Make-A-Wish Arizona Unite for Fan Appreciation Night on April 20

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners proudly announce their collaboration with Make-A-Wish Arizona to present Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 20, as the Roadrunners host the San Jose Barracuda in the thrilling finale of the 2023-24 regular season at the Tucson Arena.

In a testament to their commitment to community engagement, Make-A-Wish Arizona will be the official Charity Partner of the Game, presenting the highly anticipated 50/50 jackpot for the evening. Adding to the excitement, select Roadrunners jerseys will be up for grabs in a silent auction, with all proceeds directly benefiting Make-A-Wish Arizona. Moreover, a special ticket link has been established for the game, with $5 from every ticket purchased being donated to support Make-A-Wish Arizona's noble cause. To take advantage and be a part of the fundraising for Make-A-Wish Arizona, visit HERE to purchase your tickets.

"We are excited to partner with Make-A-Wish Arizona making them the presenting partner for this season's Fan Appreciation Night," said Roadrunners President, Bob Hoffman. "We have numerous fundraising pieces in place for the game and are looking forward to working together with Roadrunners fans and partners to support and showcase such a great non-profit organization."

"We are deeply grateful for the support of the Tucson Roadrunners and their fans," commented Fran Mallace, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona. "This partnership not only amplifies our efforts during World Wish Month but also demonstrates the power of community collaboration in making wishes come true for children battling critical illnesses."

April marks World Wish Month for Make-A-Wish, and the partnership with the Roadrunners underscores a month filled with impactful initiatives for the organization. Earlier in January, the Roadrunners joined forces with Make-A-Wish Arizona as the primary beneficiary for the team's Tip-A-Roadrunner Celebrity Waiter Event. Additionally, the game on April 20 will feature a ceremonial check presentation from the Roadrunners to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

