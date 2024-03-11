Reign Earn 30th Win In Victory

Backed by Samuel Fagemo's third hat trick of the season, the Ontario Reign (30-19-3-3) earned their 30th win of the year with a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers (29-20-4-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night.

Goaltender Erik Portillo earned the win in net for the Reign by stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced. Other multi-point scorers for Ontario in the contest included Taylor Ward, who had a goal and an assist, as well as Charles Hudon who earned two helpers.

Date: March 10, 2024

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 2 1 5 CGY 0 0 1 1

Shots PP ONT 31 1/3 CGY 39 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Erik Portillo (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Dustin Wolf

