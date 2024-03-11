IceHogs Weekly: Six Straight Wins Brings Hogs into Four-Game Week

This week's edition of IceHogs Weekly covers the team's win streak, recent player additions, and the busy week ahead! The IceHogs are riding their longest win streak since the 2018-19 season after winning their sixth straight game on Saturday against the rival Chicago Wolves. Leading scorer Brett Seney has goals in four straight games to lead Rockford's attack, and the Hogs taken several key players back into their lineup.

This weekend, the BMO Center will be primed on Saturday and Sunday for a pair of tilts against the San Jose Barracuda! Saturday is the club's First Responders Night presented by JM Construction. Sunday features a special St. Patrick's Day game and the annual live specialty jersey auction presented by Insurance King and media partner B103 to follow!

4-1 Win @ Chicago

Tuesday, Mar. 12 @ Texas

Wednesday, Mar. 13 @ Texas

Saturday, Mar. 16 vs. San Jose

Ticket + 2 Drinks for $20

First Responders Appreciation presented by JM Construction

Sunday, Mar. 17 vs. San Jose

St. Paddy's Day Live Specialty Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King with media partner B103

Numbers to Know

Brett Seney has goals in four straight games.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won each of his last five games.

The Hogs have won six straight.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tickets to game on Mar. 16 vs. San Jose

March 16 - First Responders Night, Ticket + 2 Drinks for $20

Get a ticket and two drink tickets(good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

March 17 - St. Paddy's Specialty Jersey Live Auction

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs!

Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

Tickets to game on March 17 vs. San Jose

Meijer Family Pack

March 17 - Meijer Family Pack Day

Meijer Family Day Packs start at just $40 (a 50% savings) for a minimum of two (2) people and include Upper Sideline tickets, 2 Slices of Pizza Hut pizza, 2 Soft Drinks, 2 IceHogs souvenir cups,1 Meijer goodie bag, and 1 Parking Pass! Additional tickets are just $20 and include additional ticket, slice of pizza, soft drink, and souvenir cup.

Tickets to game on March 23 vs. Grand Rapids

March 23 - Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction + Huskies & Hogs Night

Former IceHogs Coach Steve Martinson will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the third inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor, presented by BMO with media partner 13 WREX. Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one and only league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL.

Hog Talk: Episode 11 - Josh Healey

Listen on Apple Podcasts

IceHogs defenseman Josh Healey tells about how he started The Sports Aux to help create transparency between players, coaches, and agents.

The IceHogs have won six games in a row and nine of their last 11.

The six-game win streak from Rockford is the team's longest since the 2018-19 season when that year's club won six in a row.

Rockford has also picked up points in 12 of the last 14 games. The last IceHogs team to accomplish that feat was the 2017-18 squad that reached the Western Conference Finals in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Rockford has recorded four goals or more in five straight games for the first time since October and November of last season.

Brett Seney has goals in four straight games. He also has a five-game point streak in which he has racked up 10 total points (4G, 6A). His 44 points (18G, 26A).

Jackson Cates has three goals in his last two games. His three points (2G, 1A) on Saturday against Chicago marked his second three-point game with the IceHogs this season and the second two-goal game of his career. Cates' 10 goals this season are one shy of a career high.

Cole Guttman has five goals in his last five games.

Jackson Stauber has won his last five games and Drew Commesso has won his last three. Commesso has held the opposition to three goals or fewer in eight straight starts.

Defensemen Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips were assigned to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks on Mar. 8 and returned to Rockford's lineup on Mar. 9 against Chicago.

Rockford's lineup on Saturday against Chicago featured 17 players on NHL contracts with the Blackhawks.

Sunday will bring the return of the IceHogs' annual live specialty jersey auction. Last season, the jersey auction raised $57,252 for the IceHogs Community Fund.

Luke Philp was assigned to Rockford on Mar. 5 after returning from Injured Reserve. Philp tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason and is yet to appear in a game for the Blackhawks or IceHogs this season. Last season, Philp tabbed 29 goals to lead all IceHogs skaters.

Player Profile

# 39 Luke Philp

Luke Philp was assigned to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks on Mar. 5 after returning from a torn Achilles tendon. The Canmore, Alberta native registered a career high 29 goals last season to lead all IceHogs. He was also voted the Team MVP at the end-of-the-year Team Awards.

Images from this story

