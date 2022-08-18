Tides Can't Keep up with Bulls

August 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (51-62) lost to the Durham Bulls (65-49), 10-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost three straight games, and eighth straight loss to the Bulls.

Durham started hot with two runs in the first inning. Jonathan Aranda knocked in the first run of the game on an RBI single, followed by a sacrifice fly by Josh Lowe to put them up 2-0.

Norfolk scored both their runs in the bottom-half of the first. Kyle Stowers hit an RBI double to put Norfolk on the board, followed by Kelvin Gutierrez hitting a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.

Miles Mastrobuoni would go on a tear for Durham in his next two at bats. He hit a two-run homer that scored Ryan Boldt as well to take the lead. In the fourth, Mastrobuoni would hit his second homer of the game. This time it was a solo shot, putting Durham up 5-2.

DL Hall entered in relief for the Tides in the fifth. In the first inning, he did walk two batters but didn't allow a run after striking out three. He did allow a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Aranda, but would add one more strikeout to his tally with four in 2.0 innings pitched.

Both teams would homer in the seventh, then both scored in the eighth. Luke Raley hit a solo shot for the Bulls in the top-half, his ninth of the season. Jacob Nottingham responded with his own solo shot for the Tides to put the score at 7-3, Durham. The Bulls added another when Manuel Margot laced an RBI single in the eighth. Norfolk added another as well in the bottom-half when Yusniel Diaz laced an RBI single.

Durham scored two more in the ninth to finalize the Bulls victory, 10-4. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mike Baumann (1-6, 5.32) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Durham will throw RHP Yonny Chirinos (MLB Rehab).

POSTGAME NOTES

STOWERS POWERS: Going 1-for-4 with an RBI double today Kyle Stowers...it was his 29th double of the season and his 51st extra-base hit...he ranks second in both catergories in the Interantional League...it was also his 78th RBI this season, passing Memphis' Alec Burleson for the league lead...he has also retaken the organization lead in extra-base hits, passing teammate Jordan Westburg.

HALL MONITOR: Making his first relief appearance with the Tides and the fifth of his career was DL Hall...in 2.0 innings, he allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out four...he now has 118 strikeouts with the Tides, ranking him third in the International League...it's the third most in a single season as an Orioles affiliate, trailing Garrett Olson (120, 2008) and Keegan Akin (131, 2019).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.