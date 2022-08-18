Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 18 at Worcester

August 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (51-62) at Worcester Red Sox (57-56)

Thursday - 6:45p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.20) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (5-1, 2.54)

DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART: The Rochester Red Wing lost their first game at Polar Park since 9/25/21, snapping their 8-game winning streak after a walk-off loss to Boston's top affiliate Wednesday afternoon...the 2-1, low-scoring affair was the Wings' 21st time they've scored one or zero runs in a game...Rehabbing Big Leaguer RHP Erick Fedde logged four innings of work before a 59-minute rain delay ended his day after 63 pitches...the Wings scattered six hits among their lineup without a multi-hit effort...3B Jake Alu recorded the only RBI for the Wings, making it three straight games with a run batted in for the lefty...RHP Pat Murphy picked up the resumption of the game for the Wings and logged 2.2 innings of work, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five...a ninth-inning game-winning double handed RHP Reed Garrett the loss, his fourth of the year...RHP Joan Adon gets the ball for the Wings today who look to improve on their 13-7 record at Polar Park since the franchise moved to Worcester from Pawtucket.

DUCKS STILL ON THE POND: The Wings left 10 runners on base yesterday, the 17th time they've left 10+ on base in a contest this year...comparatively, the Woo Sox left 12 on base yesterday, which marks their 21st game leaving 10+ potential runs on the bases.

In those 17 games, the Wings have left 10+ on base, they own a 4-13 record

Yesterday was just the 5th time that the Wings have left 10+ on base, lost, and not scored more than three runs.

DOUBLESS: Yesterday's double-less game marked the first time in eight games that the Wings did not record a two-bagger...prior to yesterday, the Wings had recorded a double in 12 of their last 13 games (22 total during that span).

PLEASE TAKE ONE...ONLY ONE: Last night's loss marked the first time in three games, since 8/13, that no Wing had multiple hits in their lineup, just the third time this has happened in the month of August (14 games)...

I MISS HOMERING: Rochester has not homered in two-straight games and only have three in their last six games...the last time they had a multi-homer game was 8/10 when they had two.

The Wings have gone two consecutive games without a homer six different times this year

They have gone three consecutive games without a homer five different times

They have gone six-straight games without a home just one time (7/29-8/4)

KEEP THE BALL IN THE BALLPARK: Wings pitchers recorded their second straight game without allowing a homer...the Wings haven't allowed a homer in 4 of their last five games.

Rochester pitchers allowed one single earned run in back-to-back games for the first time all season

JAKE FROM RBI-FARM: 3B Jake Alu logged one hit in his three at-bats yesterday, registering an RBI on a single...the run driven in last night marks his third straight game with one, and an RBI in six of his last seven games (16 total)...in his last seven games (dating back to 8/10), the Boston College alum has 10 RBI, leading the club and ranking second in the International league over that span.

ANDREW WALK-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson has now recorded a walk in five straight games, totaling six base on balls during that span...this streak is the longest on the Wings squad and tied for the IL-lead (2 tied at 5 games) among active players...

- Stevenson has drawn 185 walks during his MiLB career

GET THE BAG: After not stealing a base in the previous three games, the Wings stole four bases in yesterday's loss with CF Andrew Stevenson picking up a pair of bags...

- The pair of bags from Stevenson marked his 59th and 60th swipes at the Triple-A level (parts of five seasons, 344 games)

FEDDE WAP: Rehabbing RHP Erick Fedde made his first rehab appearance with Rochester Wednesday afternoon after being sent on the Injured List on 7/31 (Washington)...the Las Vegas-native worked four scoreless innings surrendering just three hits while striking out four in the loss...this was his first appearance at the Triple-A level since July 2, 2019, with Fresno, and first scoreless Triple-A outing since April 20, 2018, with Syracuse.

GET IT A-DON: The Wings will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound tonight in hopes of taking a 2-1 series lead...in his last outing on 8/10 against Norfolk, he delivered three innings of work, allowing five earned while punching out four batters...dating back to the beginning of June (7 starts), the Dominican Republic-native has struck out 29 batters in 27.1 innings, good for a 9.55 K/9.

