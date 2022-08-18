Mastrouboni Mashes Bulls Past Norfolk 10-4

NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni smashed four hits, including two longballs, and drove in four runs, while starter Brendan McKay fanned five batters in four innings of work in his first Triple-A pitching appearance in nearly three years in Durham's 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. With the win, the first-place Bulls have now won six games in a row and nine of their last ten matchups.

Durham struck immediately with a two-spot in the opening frame courtesy of 1B Jonathan Aranda's RBI single and RF Josh Lowe's sacrifice fly. After the Tides answered with a two-spot in the last of the first, the Bulls countered with two more scores when Mastrobuoni went yard for the first time with a two-run blast off the right-field scoreboard. Mastrobuoni two innings later homered again with a solo blast to extend the lead to three, before Aranda drove in his second run of the day with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Both teams would then trade single tallies in the seventh and eighth frames, with Bulls LF Luke Raley ripping a solo blast in the former and DH Manuel Margot bringing a run an RBI single in the latter. Mastrobuoni would then drive in his fourth run of the game with his fourth knock, an RBI single to center, as part of a two-run ninth to make it 10-4.

Thursday's game marked the first time Mastrobuoni (4-5, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB) has crushed two homers in a game in his pro career, leading all hitters with his four hits while reaching base five times. Margot (2-5, R, RBI, BB), Lowe (2-3, RBI, BB), C Joe Hudson (2-4, 2 R, RBI) and 3B Tristan Gray (2-5, R) each added multi-hit efforts of their own in the victory.

McKay (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) yielded two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits over four innings, fanning five batters in his first appearance with the Bulls since August 2019, though he did not factor in the final decisions. Bulls reliever Cristofer Ogando (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO) earned the win, while Tides starter Denyi Reyes (3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

Durham looks to extend their hot streak on Friday evening at Harbor Park, with the fourth bout of their six-game series in Norfolk set for a 7:05pm first pitch. RHP Yonny Chirinos is anticipated to start for the Bulls as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment and be opposed by Tides RHP Mike Baumann.

The Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 23 to start a six-game set versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 6:35pm.

