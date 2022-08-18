SWB RailRiders Game Notes - 081822

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-53) vs St. Paul Saints (55-56)

Game 114 | Road Game 54 | CHS Field | Saint Paul, MN | Thursday, August 18, 2022 | First Pitch 7:07 PM (CST)

RHP Sean Boyle (0-1, 16.20) vs RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 0.00)

BOYLE: Took loss in 2022 AAA debut, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 HR, 3 BB 3 K vs Worcester 8/12 (14-5 L)

VARLAND: Earned win in AAA debut, 5.1 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K vs Columbus 8/12 (5-1 W)

LAST TIME OUT

ST. PAUL, MN (August 17, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shut out 6-0 by the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Wednesday. The Saints notched two three-run frames to even the series with the RailRiders.

The Saints tallied their first three of their runs in a nine-batter second inning against SWB starter Clarke Schmidt. Caleb Hamilton was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double by Chris Williams. Andrew Bechtold drove in both with a single and scored on infield single by Jermaine Palacios.

St. Paul added three runs on two hits and an error in the home half of the seventh inning. John Andreoli singled in a pair to cap the scoring a 6-0.

One night after rallying from a 9-0 deficit for a 10-9 victory, the RailRiders were limited to four hits and three walks by five Saints pitchers.

Schmidt (2-1) took the loss after allowing the first three runs over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking one. Evan Sisk (2-0) picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the St. Paul Saints for the first time in franchise history at CHS Field. The Saints are just the third team from the International League West that the RailRiders see this year (Toledo Mud Hens and Louisville Bats).

BLANKED - The RailRiders were shut out on Wednesday for their eleventh shutout loss of the season. In the first 55 games of the season, the RailRiders were shut out nine times. In their last 58 games, it's only happened twice.

SINGLES' NIGHT - Wednesday, SWB tallied three hits in the first three innings then just one hit over the next six. All four of their hits were singles.

BOUNCE BACK BOYLE - Sean Boyle's 2022 Triple-A debut did not go well on August 12. Three batters (four pitches) into the game he had allowed a double and back-to-back homers. It snapped ten straight quality starts to end his Double-A run with the Patriots. He looks to bounce back tonight in his eighth career Triple-A outing (sixth start).

OSWALD'S WORLD - Oswald Peraza hit the eventual game-winning home run on Tuesday, a two-run blast in the eighth to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 10-9. Peraza enters Thursday on a five-game hitting streak going 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers.

A MATT ON THE BACK - Matt Pita was promoted from Double-A Somerset Wednesday. He was sent down from SWB to the Patriots on July 1, but spent the majority of the time on the injured list. He only played two games with the Patriots. Pita played 21 games with SWB at the start of the season. He appeared in yesterday's game defensively but did not bat.

MÁN OF THE HOUR - Ronald Guzmán has a hit in 15 of his last 19 games dating back to July 8. In this stretch, he's gone 24-for-67 (.358) with eight doubles and five home runs. He has raised his average from .197 to .242 and his OBP from .314 to .348. He left Wednesday's game with an apparent injury.

ANOTHER DAY WEISSERT - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 21 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 22.0 innings.

CALL HIM UP - On Wednesday, the Yankees recalled Estevan Florial. It's his fourth time up with the Yankees with the three previous being "27th man" call-ups. It's his first call to the bigs since the end of May. Additionally, Oswaldo Cabrera was called up for the first time in his career. The 23 year-old made his Major League debut, going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Post-game, Cabrera called the experience "amazing" and "incredible" and that he feels like he is "living the dream."

KEEP IT MOVIN' - The RailRiders made eight roster moves Wednesday, which matches the most in a single day this year with May 25.

IMPOSSIBLE - The RailRiders came back on Tuesday night to defeat the St. Paul Saints. After two innings, SWB trailed 9-0. They went on to score ten runs from the fifth through the eighth innings, eventually winning 10-9. It was the largest comeback win in franchise history. The comeback effort surpassed the franchise record of eight runs, set on August 23, 2000, as the then-Red Barons overcame an 8-0 first inning deficit to beat Buffalo 10-9.

TOO CLOSE, SOME COMFORT - In the six-game set against Worcester last week, four games finished with the winner taking the game by three runs or less. This season, the RailRiders have played in 65 games that finished within a three-run margin of victory, going 36-29 in those games.

ON DECK - The RailRiders are on the road for two weeks and won't be home again until August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (73-45) walked off in ten innings over the Tampa Bay Rays last night. Josh Donaldson hit a walkoff grand slam to snap a three-game slide 8-7. They were trailing 4-0 at one point. Frankie Montas gets the ball against José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (68-41) defeated the Bowie Baysox 10-9 on Wednesday. Everson Pereira launched two homers including a grand slam and the eventual game-winner, a solo shot in the ninth. Deivi García takes the hill tonight at 6:35 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (58-51) dropped game two to the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-5. The 'Gades were trailing 7-1 with two outs in the ninth, but a four-run rally fell shy. Blas Castano goes tonight at 7:00 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (51-57) lost 7-3 to the Bradenton Marauders, dropping their second straight to them. The Tarpons have been outscored 13-3 in the first two games of the series. Zach Messinger starts tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

