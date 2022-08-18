Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Day at Polar Park

In October, Minor League Baseball announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment. The deal includes the opportunity for the Worcester Red Sox, along with 95 other minor league clubs, to host a Marvel-themed game at least once per season. The teams will wear a Marvel Super Hero jersey based on which character the fans voted for. This season, Worcester voted for Black Panther. Coincidentally, a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was filmed in the Ernest A. Johnson Tunnel in Worcester last August. The film will be released in November.

On Sunday, May 7, the WooSox welcomed several Marvel characters to Polar Park as part of "Defenders of the Diamond Day." Fans all over the ballpark stopped by the team store to secure their new limited-edition jerseys. Super Heroes of all kinds roamed the ballpark throughout the game to stop and take pictures with young fans, including Superman, Ironman, and Captain America.

Fans who dressed as Super Heroes were given prizes throughout the game. Following the game, young fans were able to participate in Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood. Several members of the Marvel Super Hero cast cheered on kids as they ran the bases.

The WooSox lost the series finale against the Durham Bulls 9-3. Worcester jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Bulls offense came to life late and pulled away from the WooSox. The loss clinched a series split with Durham, as Worcester won the previous three games.

