Twins Become Jewell Thieves, Claim Jake off Waivers from Guardians and Option Him to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Some look for diamonds in the rough, but the Minnesota Twins looks for Jewells in Cleveland. The Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell off waivers from the Guardians on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul.

Jewell, 29, had spent the season with the Guardians Triple-A affiliate in Columbus and had pitched at CHS Field just four days ago. In his time with the Clippers, Jewell posted a 2-2 record in 36 relief appearances with a 2.49 ERA. He's walked 15 batters with 48 strikeouts while giving up just a .182 batting average to his opponents. In save opportunities, Jewell converted four saves in seven chances. Since the start of July, he's allowed just one earned run in 12.1 innings and has thrown shutout baseball over his last 8.1 innings.

The Twins mark the sixth organization that Jewell has joined. The Norman, OK native has spent time with Angels (2014-2020), San Fransisco Giants (2020, 2021), Chicago Cubs (2020-2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021) and Guardians (2022) before being claimed by the Twins. In 31 career MLB games, he has an 0-3 record with a 7.75 ERA with 14 walks to go with 34 strikeouts.

In 2021, Jewell opened the season at the Cubs' Alternate Training Site. After breaking camp with the Iowa Cubs, his contract was selected by Chicago, where he appeared in 10 games, going 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA. He was then designated for assignment by Chicago on August 28 and was claimed by the Dodgers, who optioned him to Oklahoma City. Following two appearances with the Triple-A Dodgers, Jewell was back on waivers again and got claimed by the Giants on September 7. He was optioned to Sacramento, where he finished the season by throwing 10.1 innings in eight games, allowing seven earned runs.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, in which Jewell did not see any action, he was a member of the Angels organization. He spent most of the 2018-19 seasons with their Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake, making his Big League debut with the Halos in 2018. He made three relief appearances, going 0-1 while allowing two earned runs on two hits in 2.0 innings. He followed that up in 2019 with 18 relief appearances in the Angels bullpen, never collecting a decision with a 6.18 ERA.

A starter in his first four pro seasons, Jewell got the nod a career-high 27 times in 2016 and 26 times in 2017. In the 2017 season, Jewell went 7-9 with a 4.54 ERA, throwing a career-high 140.2 innings. In 2016, despite a 2-15 record and 6.31 ERA, he recorded over 100 strikeouts in his second-straight season. His career high came in 2015 when he sat down 110 batters while walking just 31.

Jewell was drafted in the fifth round by the Angels in 2014 out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

The Saints roster now stands at 32 players, one shy of the league maximum 33, with 19 pitchers, and 13 position players.

