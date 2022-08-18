Former Jacksonville Lefty Nardi Debuts in the Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday against the San Diego Park from loanDepot park. Nardi is the 12th Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the majors during the 2022 season.

Nardi went 1.1 innings for the Marlins, yielding three runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in Miami's 10-3 loss.

A native of West Hills, Calif., Nardi began the 2022 season with Double-A Pensacola, fanning 31 against four walks in 19.1 innings with a 1.40 ERA before earning a May 18 promotion to Jacksonville. The southpaw made 24 appearances with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 45 punchouts against 14 walks in 31.2 frames.

Nardi began his collegiate career with Ventura College (Calif.) before getting selected by the New York Yankees in the 39th round of the 2017 draft. He did not sign and opted to attend Moorpark College (Calif.). Following the 2018 season, he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 39th round, but spurned their offer to transfer to the University of Arizona. Following one season in Tuscon, Nardi signed with Miami after they picked him in the 16th round of the 2019 draft.

In his first professional season, the left-hander pitched in 14 games between the Rookie-level GCL Marlins and Short Season Class A Batavia in 2019, recording a 0.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. He registered a 4-3 record, 3.61 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 52.1innings between Low-A Jupiter, High-A Beloit and Pensacola.

In addition to Nardi, former Jumbo Shrimp infielder Joe Dunand (May 7, Miami Marlins), right-handers Chad Smith (May 29, Colorado Rockies), Jason Alexander (June 1, Milwaukee Brewers), Aneurys Zabala (June 12, Miami Marlins), Max Meyer (July 16, Miami Marlins), outfielders Jerar Encarnacion (June 19, Miami Marlins) and JJ Bleday (July 23, Miami Marlins), right-hander Huascar Brazoban (July 24, Miami Marlins), infielder Charles Leblanc (July 30, Miami Marlins), left-hander Jake Fishman (July 31, Miami Marlins) and outfielder Peyton Burdick (August 5, Miami Marlins) have also made their major league debuts thus far during the 2022 season.

Nardi is the 952nd player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 114th former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

